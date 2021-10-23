Gordon Lee's senior class is one victory away from making it four consecutive trips to the Final Four.
The third-ranked Lady Trojans weren't expected to have any trouble with Toombs County in the second round of the playoffs and they did not, coasting to a straight-set sweep in the Class AA/A Public School playoffs.
The homestanding Lady Trojans breezed to a 25-7 victory in the opening set before resting its starters for most of the second set. Gordon lee took the second set, 25-9, before the six senior starters got back together to finish off the match, 25-7.
Libero Alex Finch keyed the third set with a run of 12 consecutive service points. Brooklyn Hudson had 10 kills and five digs in the match. Emoree Rogers had 14 assists to go with five kills. Sam Cramer finished with nine assists and six kills, while newly-elected Homecoming Queen Arilyn Lee, had six kills and five aces.
Gordon Lee (38-4) will face a somewhat local rival in the Elite Eight as fifth-ranked Armuchee (33-5), the No. 2 seed from Region 6, will come to Chickamauga on Wednesday with a berth in the state semifinals on the line.
That match is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start.