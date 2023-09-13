Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans collected their first Region 6-AAA victory of the season on Tuesday night with a 25-15, 25-13 win at Adairsville.

However, a sweep was not in the cards as the Navy-and-White dropped a 25-19, 25-11 decision to Allatoona. The Lady Bucs are ranked No. 3 in Class 6A by MaxPreps and No. 6 by Score Atlanta.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

