The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans begin preparations for the stretch drive and picked up a 25-9, 25-23 region win at Chattooga on Tuesday.
Sam Cramer had seven kills, seven assists and six digs. Emoree Rogers had six kills and 11 assists, while Brooklyn Hudson added seven kills in the victory, boosting Gordon Lee's record to 4-0 in Region 7-AA/A.
Gordon Lee (25-3) will play in another tough tournament this weekend as they head to Atlanta for the Block Party Tournament at the Lovett School.
Nine of the 16 teams in attendance are currently ranked in the state's latest state volleyball polls, including No. 3 Pope (Class 6A), No. 6 Woodward Academy (Class 5A), No. 4 Marist and No. 9 Columbus (Class 4A), No. 1 Westminster (Class 3A), No. 2 Lovett and No. 3 Gordon Lee (Class 2A/1A Public) and No. 2 ELCA and No. 7 Mt. Vernon (Class 1A Private).
Gordon Lee's pool matches will include contests against Westminster, ELCA and Class 6A North Atlanta.