Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans dropped a 25-13, 25-20 decision to visiting Chattanooga Christian School on Tuesday night, but salvaged a split of the tri-match by outlasting their crosstown rivals from Oakwood Christian Academy, 25-13, 21-25 and 15-8.

Riley Shirley had 12 kills and 16 digs on the night. Lexi Foster finished with eight kills, 11 digs and a pair of aces. Kaighan Cassell had seven aces, four kills and two blocks, while Madilyn Bailey recorded six kills and five digs.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In