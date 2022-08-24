The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans dropped a 25-13, 25-20 decision to visiting Chattanooga Christian School on Tuesday night, but salvaged a split of the tri-match by outlasting their crosstown rivals from Oakwood Christian Academy, 25-13, 21-25 and 15-8.
Riley Shirley had 12 kills and 16 digs on the night. Lexi Foster finished with eight kills, 11 digs and a pair of aces. Kaighan Cassell had seven aces, four kills and two blocks, while Madilyn Bailey recorded six kills and five digs.
Oakwood got seven kills, a block and an ace from Mana Gilchrist against Gordon Lee. Caroline Tindell had three kills and two aces. Janel Buckels and Sarah Deakins both recorded three kills. Presley Butcher had three aces and a kill. Callie Vona picked up 14 assists and one ace, while Trinity Hall added a kill.
The night's other match saw CCS beat Oakwood, 25-9 and 25-11.
Gilchrist had five kills, four blocks and an ace in the loss. Tindell and Buckels each put up a pair of kills and Vona had a kill and four assists. Hall and Deakins each added one kill, while Hall also served up an ace.
Gordon Lee (5-7) will make the drive to Bartow County on Thursday to battle Rockmart and host Cass in a tri-match. Oakwood Christian (3-5) will go back on the road Thursday for a non-region game at Christian Heritage in Dalton.
