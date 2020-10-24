It was a huge day for three volleyball teams from the Catoosa-Walker County area as they all advanced to the Elite Eight in their respective classifications.
In the Class AA/A Public School Division, Gordon Lee scored a 25-15, 20-25, 25-15, 25-18 home win over Lovett. The Lady Trojans will host Toombs County next week after Toombs took down Thomasville, three sets to two.
Heritage rolled to an easy 25-10, 25-11, 25-13 home victory over Chestatee in the Class AAAA Division. The Lady Generals will travel to Central-Carroll in the state quarterfinals next week.
And in Class AAA, the LaFayette Lady Ramblers staved off seven match points in the fifth-set tiebreaker to knock off Greater Atlanta Christian, 17-25, 25-21, 20-25,25-18, 18-16.
LaFayette trailed 14-7 in the fifth set, a race to 15, but managed to win eight straight points. The score was tied at 14, 15 and 16 before the Lady Ramblers got the final two points to finish off the monumental comeback.
LaFayette will be at home next week against Groves or Morgan County.
More details on these matches will be posted later tonight.