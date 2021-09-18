The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans played in the ultra-tough Rally High Tournament at the Lakepoint Complex in Cartersville on Saturday and qualified for the Gold Bracket before finishing the day with a 3-1 record.
In pool play, Gordon Lee defeated Sprayberry (25-15, 25-13) and Etowah (25-15, 25-23) before beginning bracket play with a 25-19, 25-13 loss to tournament finalist Sequoyah. The Navy-and-White would rebound with a 17-25, 25-20, 15-12 victory over Starr's Mill to end the day.
Emoree Rogers finished with 44 assists and 18 digs. Sam Cramer had 26 assists, 17 digs and 16 kills. M.K. Roberts collected 38 digs on the day. Brooklyn Hudson had 36 kills and 26 digs, while Arilyn Lee added 23 kills and 15 digs.
Gordon Lee (22-3) is scheduled to face Ringgold and Gordon Central in a tri-match Monday in Chickamauga.
Playing in the River City Rumble on Saturday, Heritage picked up two more victories and advanced to the championship match of the Silver Bracket.
In pool play, the Lady Generals beat GPS (20-25, 30-28, 15-10), but lost to North Cobb (25-17, 25-17), Hardin Valley (25-9, 25-23), Anderson County (25-20, 25-17) and Soddy-Daisy (23-25, 25-19, 15-7).
In the Silver Bracket semifinals, Heritage earned a three-set victory over Boyd-Buchanan (25-19, 28-30, 15-8), but fell to Rhea County in the finals (25-15, 25-23).
Individual statistics were not available as of press time.
Heritage entered the week at 17-9 overall and will join Southeast Whitfield for a region tri-match at Cedartown on Tuesday.