The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans more than held their own against a very tough field on Saturday as they went 4-1 at the Block Party Tournament at the Lovett School in Atlanta.
The Navy-and-White began the day with a 25-23, 25-18 win over Westminster, the No. 1-ranked team in Class 3A. They continued pool play with a 25-21, 25-23 over ELCA, who is currently ranked No. 2 in Class 1A Private, before a 25-21, 25-22 victory over Class 6A North Atlanta.
Advancing to the gold bracket, Gordon Lee would drop the first set to (Class 5A) No. 6-ranked Woodward Academy, 25-18. However, the Lady Trojans would storm back to win the second set, 25-21, before a 15-13 victory in the tiebreaking third set.
However, the (Class 2A/1A) No. 3-ranked Lady Trojans saw their day end with a semifinal loss to host Lovett, 25-18, 25-18. The Lady Lions are currently ranked one spot above Gordon Lee in the same classification.
Brooklyn Hudson finished the day with 39 kills and 24 digs. Arilyn Lee had 31 kills and 25 digs. Emoree Rogers had 49 digs, 16 kills and 60 assists. Sam Cramer recorded 32 assists, 31 kills and 22 digs, while Alex Finch added 34 digs on the day.
Gordon Lee (29-4) will be looking to finish 5-0 in Region 7 play on Tuesday when they host Dade County. The Lady Trojans will also face Sonoraville that same night in a non-region match.