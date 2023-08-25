Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans traveled to Gordon County on Thursday and went 1-1 against Calhoun and Unity Christian School.

Gordon Lee dropped a 25-10, 25-16 decision to host Calhoun, but defeated the Lady Lions from Rome, 25-18, 25-19.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

