The Lady Trojans moved to 2-0 in Area 7-AA/A Public on Tuesday night with an easy 25-6, 25-3 win over Morris Innovative in a match played in Chickamauga.
Gordon Lee also faced crosstown rival Oakwood Christian Academy for the very first time and defeated the Lady Eagles, 25-15 and 25-20.
Brooklyn Hudson had 12 kills, 11 aces and four digs on the night. Sam Cramer had 10 aces to go with five blocks and three kills. Annie McDaniel had 10 digs, five aces and five blocks, while M.K. Roberts added four kills and dished out 20 assists.
Gordon Lee (17-6 overall) will travel to Gatlinburg on Saturday for the Rocky Top Classic at the Gatlinburg Convention Center. The Lady Trojans' first match will begin at 11:30 a.m.