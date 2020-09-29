Gordon Lee secured the No. 1 seed for this Saturday's Area 7-AA/A Tournament after downing Dade County, 25-16, 25-8, Tuesday night in Trenton.
The Lady Trojans went on to sweep the tri-match as they handled Adairsville, 25-12, 25-13.
Brooklyn Hudson had 18 total kills and six digs. M.K. Roberts finished with 20 assists, 11 digs, six aces and five kills. Sam Cramer recorded 14 digs, 19 assists and nine kills, while Annie McDaniel had 14 digs.
By virtue of their regular season title, Gordon Lee will host the area tournament, which will begin at 9 a.m. The championship match is set for 3 p.m.. The top four teams will advance to the state tournament.
Gordon Lee (26-11, 5-0) will tune up with a home tri-match on Thursday against Rockmart and LaFayette.