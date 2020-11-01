The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans begin the 2020 season with the goal of being the first team in program history to hang a volleyball banner, either as a state champion or as a state runner-up, in the school's gym.
That banner was secured on Saturday. Now, it's just a matter of what that banner will ultimately say.
For the first time in the 20-year history of program, Gordon Lee will play for state championship after sweeping Elite Scholars Academy of Jonesboro, 25-14, 25-18 and 25-22, in Saturday's Class AA/A Public School state semifinals in Chickamauga.
With the victory, Gordon Lee (37-11) will head to the Lake Point Complex in Emerson next Saturday at noon take on Area 5 champion Pace Academy of Atlanta for all the marbles.
"It feels awesome and the girls really deserve it," head coach Adam Crowley said of his team's first-ever state finals berth. "For several years now, we've been building and building and it's just unfortunate that some of the girls in the past have run into some really good teams (in the playoffs).
"But this year, it's all worked out. Everything just seems to be on our side. We didn't win the (universal) coin flip, but somebody lost, so we ended up being able to stay at home. Everything has just fallen into place."
After losing to the Royal Knights on the road in last year's Final Four match, it took Gordon Lee about a dozen points to finally start to find its range and the Lady Trojans would go up 14-8 at the midway point of the opening set.
ESA would call time-out, hoping to halt the Lady Trojans' momentum, but Gordon Lee refused to slow down and extended its lead to 22-14 on back-to-back aces by Brooklyn Hudson.
Arilyn Lee would hammer home a kill and Emoree Rogers collected a cross-court kill to bring the Lady Trojans to set point before her block gave Gordon Lee the opening set.
The Lady Knights would get out to a 10-5 lead in the second set, looking to even the match. But the Lady Trojans would reel off seven consecutive points to take a 12-10 lead. ESA would tie it up at 16 and 18, but back-to-back kills by Rogers and Hudson would put Gordon Lee in front for good.
Hudson would follow up with a block and back-to-back kills before a kill by Sam Cramer and an ace by M.K. Roberts capped a final 7-0 run that gave the Lady Trojans set No. 2.
The Lady Knights would put up a fight in the third set and were on serve, trailing 24-22, hoping to extend the match. But their next serve would go over the endline to give Gordon Lee their long-awaited Final Four victory.
Coach Tricia Goodwin credited her team's maturity for the victory on Saturday.
"This is the third time in a row that these girls have been to the Final Four, but this is the first time we didn't let it get in our heads," she explained. "Their maturity level showed when they took the court today and that's why I'm proud of them. They overcame themselves to win it."
Hudson finished with 17 kills, eight digs and three aces. Rogers had 19 assists, five kills and a pair of blocks, while Cramer had 18 assists and seven kills. Lee picked up nine kills, nine digs and three aces, and Roberts had six kills, six digs and five assists in the win.
"We're all really excited," Crowley said. "Our goal was to get a banner. We've got one, but we just want to win one more. We can do it. We've seen and scouted (Pace) and we feel like we're pretty evenly matched. It's going to come down to who makes at least amount of mistakes. We've played a lot of big tournaments (this season) just to get ready for these big games (in the playoffs), so this (next) one just needs to be another game for the girls."
Goodwin said that, more than anything, Pace will provide a huge mental challenge for the team.
"You look at them and you see that they won three straight (Class AAA) state championships, so it's a mental game for us," she added. "Not that we have to play better, but we have to mentally play (well) and not let who they are get in front of what we do."