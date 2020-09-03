The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans went on the road again on Thursday and returned with a sweep in a pair of matches at Ringgold High School.
Gordon Lee opened with a 25-13, 25-9 win over North Murray before they handled the Lady Tigers, 25-12 and 25-18.
Annie McDaniel had 19 digs and four aces for the Navy-and-White. Brooklyn Hudson had a triple-double with 20 kills, 10 aces and 10 digs. Arilyn Lee put down 11 kills and M.K. dished out 41 assists.
Gordon Lee (15-6) will be at home on Tuesday to take on Morris Innovative and Oakwood Christian. The match against Morris Innovative will count in the Area 7-AA/A standings.