The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans continued to build momentum for next week's Region 6-AAA tournament by going 3-0 in a quad-match at Rockmart on Wednesday.
The Navy-and-White defeated Rockmart (25-11, 25-19), Temple (25-9, 25-5) and Cedartown (25-14, 25-16) to cap a 5-0 run during the last week of the regular season.
Riley Shirley led Gordon Lee with 21 kills and added nine digs and an ace. Katelynn Johnson collected 11 kills, six aces, three blocks and two digs. Kaighan Cassell recorded 10 kills and a dig, while Ava Carswell put up a stat line of seven kills, seven blocks and one dig.
Jalie Haney dished out 51 assists, served up 11 aces and had five digs. Lexi Foster had a team-best 12 aces to go with 10 digs and two kills. Macy Haney added 15 digs and a pair of aces with Madilyn Bailey finishing with six aces and 11 digs.
Gordon Lee (20-22) is the No. 3 seed for the region tournament, which will begin with the first round on Thursday, Oct. 13. The Lady Trojans will host No. 6 LFO before the rest of the double-elimination tournament shifts to LaFayette High School on Saturday, Oct. 15.
The top four teams will advance to the state playoffs.
