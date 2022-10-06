Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans continued to build momentum for next week's Region 6-AAA tournament by going 3-0 in a quad-match at Rockmart on Wednesday.

The Navy-and-White defeated Rockmart (25-11, 25-19), Temple (25-9, 25-5) and Cedartown (25-14, 25-16) to cap a 5-0 run during the last week of the regular season.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

