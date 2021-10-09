The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans will be headed back to the Class AA/A Public state tournament as a No. 1 seed for the fourth straight season.
The Navy-and-White rolled to the Region 7 title on their own home court Saturday afternoon, besting Chattooga (25-9, 25-8) before sweeping a best-of-five match from Dade County in the finals (25-13, 25-8, 25-17).
Arilyn Lee had 19 kills and four aces on the afternoon. Brooklyn Hudson finished with 18 kills and Sam Cramer recorded 17 kills, 17 assists, six digs, four aces and three blocks. Emoree Rogers dished out 31 assists to go with 11 kills and 22 digs, while M.K. Roberts had 10 digs in the championship match.
Gordon Lee (36-4) will open the state tournament at home when the playoffs begin on Oct. 20. Its opponent was not known as of press time.