The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans moved to 1-0 in Area 7-AA/A Public play after rolling to a 25-3, 25-7 victory at Gordon Central on Tuesday.
The Navy-and-White, ranked No. 3 in the classification this week, also faced No. 4-ranked Armuchee and handed the Lady Indians a 25-18, 25-10 defeat.
Brooklyn Hudson had 11 kills and Arilyn Lee had eight on the night for Gordon Lee. M.K. Roberts had 11 aces and 18 assists in the win, while Annie McDaniel finished with 11 digs.
Gordon Lee (13-6) will join North Murray for a tri-match at Ringgold on Thursday.