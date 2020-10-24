LaFayette head coach Chris Logan stood on the court following a post-match talk with his team. His eyes, like the eyes of most of his players, were puffy and red and he too was sporting a pair of tear-stained cheeks.
Logan paused for a minute then opened his mouth as he tried to articulate what he felt about what he had just witnessed.
"I really don't even know what to say," he said softly.
He wasn't the only one.
After his Lady Ramblers had spent just about every ounce of energy that they collectively had in their bodies, they still found themselves on the wrong end of a 14-7 race to 15 in the fifth-set tiebreaker against a very strong Greater Atlanta Christian squad.
The situation, suffice to say, looked beyond bleak as the Lady Spartans needed just final, single, solitary point to secure a trip to the Class AAA Eite Eight and end what had been another fantastic season for the Area 6 champions.
That point never materialized.
In a script that maybe only Hollywood could dream up, the Orange-and-Black wrote their own ending by staving off an unfathomable seven consecutive match points and somehow, someway pulled out an 18-16 victory in the final set, sending LaFayette and its fan base into a state of delirium, while sending GAC and its fan base back to Norcross in a state of utter disbelief.
In what had already been a match worthy of a Final Four or perhaps even a state championship, GAC took the first set, 25-17, only to see LaFayette respond with a 25-21 victory in the second set.
The Lady Spartans, a perennial state title contender who came to Walker County as the No. 3 seed from an extremely tough Area 5 took the third set, 25-20, but the Lady Ramblers once again answered the bell, using a late run to take the fourth set, 25-18, and tie up the best-of-five match.
GAC jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the tiebreaker, forcing Logan to call time-out to try and stem the momentum, and it seemed to pay off as LaFayette won three straight points once play resumed.
But the Lady Spartans, cheered on by a good-sized contingent of their fans, reeled off six straight points to go up, 11-5. After another LaFayette time-out, GAC would win three of the next five points to go ahead, 14-7, and sit on the brink of victory.
What happened next won't be forgotten by anyone in Dan Priest Gymnasium as the gritty, gutsy Lady Ramblers simply refused to let the match end. Digging up everything GAC sent over the net, they fought back to win five straight points and forced the visitors to ask for a time-out to regroup as their lead shrunk to 14-11.
Once action resumed, sophomore Markella Johnson took over with a pair of thunderous kills to slice the gap down to one, and when a GAC shot attempt flew past the end line, the set was suddenly tied at 14. Johnson then added another kill to give LaFayette the most improable of match points, but the Lady Spartans were finally able to get a shot down and knot things up at 15 apiece.
LaFayette went to Johnson once more and she responded with another kill, but once again, GAC had an answer as they scored a kill to tie things up at 16. However, the Lady Spartans were whistled for lifting the ball on the next point, giving the Lady Ramblers match point for the third time as the tension in the gym grew with each passing second.
But on the very next play, with fans from both sides holding their collective breath, the Lady Ramblers won a four-player joust at the net and the incredible comeback was finally complete.
"We started about two weeks ago, after we got beat by Northwest and Heritage, doing a serve-receive drill every day for about 40 minutes," Logan explained, once h had collected his thoughts. "We probably ran 500 lines in the last couple of weeks and that's exactly what just happened. I told them during that last time-out, 'Look, this is the drill we've been doing. You've run so many lines for this'. I still really don't even know what to say.
"I was sitting over here at 14-8, thinking 'just get it close'. I didn't want to lose 15-8. I just wanted us to compete, and then we got it down 14-11 and 14-12 and by the time we got to 14-14, the pressure was all off of us."
Johnson had a team-best 11 kills to go with three aces and block. Imani Cook was right behind with 10 kills to go with four blocks. Sarah Ray had nine kills, two digs and a pair of aces, while Jaden Tucker picked up seven kills and two blocks.
Alex Wysong, who stepped up with clutch serving down the stretch, collected six kills, three digs and two aces. Colby Charland had 41 assists, seven digs, three kills, two aces and one block. Kloe Ludy recorded 15 digs, while Daisy Felipe added 11 digs and an ace.
"The thing we had to get better at this year was our leadership," Logan said. "We've talked about it from the start of the year after losing two key players from last year. "It's not just being leaders. We have leaders, but it's about learning how to perform as leaders. I think we did that tonight. I can't think of one person that didn't contribute.
"We don't have any superstars who are going to get 15-20 kills a night, but every one of them showed up and contributed to beat a good team and that's what you have to do."
Things certainly won't get any easier for LaFayette (41-8) in the quarterfinal round as they will host Region 4 champion Morgan County. The Lady Bulldogs will come to south Walker County sporting a sparkling 34-5 record after sweeping both Tattnall County and Groves in their first two state playoff matches.