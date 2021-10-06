LFO battled with visiting Coahulla Creek in the final Region 6-AAA regular season match of the season on Tuesday.
The two teams pushed each other to three sets before the Lady Colts claimed a hard-fought 26-24, 24-26, 15-10 victory.
Kylie Bell had a team-high six kills and added three digs, two aces, one block and one assist. Zoey Gray-Martin added five kills, and Taliyah Holland had three kills and picked up five aces, nine serve receptions, nine digs and four assists.
Lily Qualls led the team with 18 serve receptions and added eight digs, one kill and one ace. Madison Gilliland had 11 serve receptions, eight digs and one ace, while Chloe Reile recorded eight serve receptions, three digs and one assist.
Jessy Blevins dished out 11 assists and added eight digs, two serve receptions, two kills and two aces. Sydney O'Neal had 16 digs, three serve receptions, two kills and one block. Ziara Thompson collected two serve receptions, a kill, a block and a dig, while Chloe Qualls completed the stat sheet with three serve receptions, a kill and a dig.
LFO (11-22, 1-7) is scheduled to join North Murray for a tri-match at Southeast Whitfield on Thursday. The match against the Lady Mountaineers will not count in the region standings.
The 6-AAA tournament is set to begin next Thursday and conclude next Saturday.