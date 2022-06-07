Ridgeland's Asia Silmon saw her last high school volleyball season cut short this past fall as a knee injury robbed her of approximately the final month of the campaign.
However, that didn't deter Cleveland State from wanting her on its team.
The Lady Panther standout will suit up for the Cougars in 2022 after she signed with the juco program in a ceremony on Monday.
"I went up there for a visit a couple of months ago and they saw some film I had (online)," she explained. "They saw me and said that they wanted me to come play (setter) for them and I agreed to it.
"To me, this day is the next chapter in my life. It's a new beginning. This is something I've been waiting on. I didn't think I would be able to do this because of my ACL, but this is just God. It's God giving me a sign to move forward and be independent and just see where it takes me."
Silmon said her knee is feeling much better, adding that by continuing physical therapy once a week, she believes she will be on track for the fall.
Ridgeland head coach April Lemonds said Silmon was the type of player who was willing to play wherever she was needed to help a team be successful.
"She had never played setter before, but her junior year we needed a setter and she was willing to learn to play that position," Lemonds said. "She did such a good job at it, but she's also a great right-side hitter and server as well. She's just an all-around player and a great leader.
"Even when she was injured, she was there for everything. She was still a very crucial part of the team. I don't think we would have been as successful as we were without her being there and having her positivity on the bench."
Silmon burst onto the scene with 80 kills as a freshman and earned first team All-Region honors as a junior. Last year, she recorded 251 assists to go with 109 digs and 62 kills as the primary setter and picked up a second team selection in 7-AAAA.
Ridgeland never had a losing season with Silmon on the roster and won 87 matches in four years. They made the state playoffs all four times and advanced to the second round last October after knocking off No. 2 seed Luella on the road, three games to none.
"I think I'll bring good energy (to their program), along with a lot of good vibes," she added. "The school is not too big, so I feel like I'll fit in. It's not a big campus and I just think I'll fit in there with more people I feel comfortable with."
Silmon said she also chose Cleveland State for its physical therapy program and plans to study it during her time there.