Gordon Lee Trojans

The Gordon Lee Lady Trojans improved to 19-8 overall on the season after breezing to a tri-match sweep Thursday night in Chickamauga.

Gordon Lee handed Hamilton Heights of Chattanooga a 25-5, 25-5 setback and downed East Ridge, 25-3 and 25-5.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

