The LaFayette Lady Ramblers, ranked No. 2 in the latest Class AAA state volleyball poll, improved to 4-0 in Region 6-AAA play by sweeping Sonoraville and Murray County Tuesday night in LaFayette.
LaFayette defeated Sonoraville, 25-16, 25-17, and took care of Murray County, 25-23, 25-18.
Senior Colby Charland, already with more than 3,000 career assists, recorded her 1,000th career dig on Tuesday and is now the all-time LHS leader in both categories.
No other individual statistics were available as of press time.
The Lady Ramblers (20-5) will join North Murray for a region tri-match at Ringgold on Thursday.