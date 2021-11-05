LaFayette senior volleyball player Colby Charland has been named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) High School All-Region Team for Region 3 (Ala., Fla., Ga., N.C., S.C., Tenn.). The AVCA All-Region Teams are comprised of 10 regions representing all 50 states.
Charland, a two-time Player of the Year in Region 6-AAA, finished the year with 177 kills, 642 assists, 209 digs, 63 aces and 40 blocks. She ended her prep career with over 3,500 assists, over 500 kills, over 300 aces and over 1,000 digs and has verbally committed to playing at Alabama-Huntsville.
According to the AVCA website, "The number of athletes on each All-Region Team was determined by the number of AVCA All-America nominations each region received. The top 50 percent of nominated athletes, as selected by the AVCA High School Regional Committees, were named to their respective All-Region Team.
"By naming winners as a percentage amount of nominations per region, the AVCA honors these athletes in proportionality to the quality and growth of girl’s high school volleyball. The All-Region teams include the athletes that will be named to the AVCA All-American First Team, Second Team, Third Team, and Honorable Mention, which will be announced next Wednesday, Nov. 10."
