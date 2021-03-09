Many athletes dream of getting to play sports at the college level and on Monday, Gordon Lee's Ashlyn Boyd took the next step to making that dream a reality.
The senior defensive specialist will be suiting up for the Lady Tigers of Chattanooga State this upcoming fall after signing with the team.
"It's exciting and it's a little scary," Boyd said. "But I've worked my butt off to be here. I really didn't think I would be able to play volleyball in college, especially with my height being a difficulty because you want to be tall in volleyball. But I've taken lessons and done everything I can to be here, so I'm pretty excited."
Boyd was one of three senior leaders on Gordon Lee's squad this past fall that helped the Lady Trojans to the best season in the program's 20-year history.
Gordon Lee set a new program record for wins in a season with a 37-12 mark. The Lady Trojans won a third straight Area 7-A/AA championship and made their first-ever appearance in state finals after two straight berths in the Final Four.
Although they ultimately finished second to three-time defending state champion St. Pius, Gordon Lee put a huge scare into the Golden Lions before falling in a fifth-set tiebreaker. Boyd came through with a couple of incredible, athletic, diving digs at the start of the third set to spark the team, who rallied after dropping the first two sets.
"I picked a school pretty close to home because I love Chattanooga and I love being at home. It's where my heart is," she explained. "I picked Chattanooga State at first and then the volleyball coach and I started talking. I was going to go to Chattanooga State either way, but eventually it just happened where I would get to continue my volleyball career there."
Boyd, who also plays for Coach Tori Malone and Anthem United during the club season, said a couple of her Anthem United teammates are already playing for the Lady Tigers.
"I'm hoping to bring a lot of energy," she added. "I'm a very loud and outgoing person and it kind of comes natural for me to fire up the team, so I'm hoping to bring that (to Chattanooga State). They do already have a lot of passers, so I'm going to have to work for a spot, but eventually I hope I get that libero jersey."
Gordon Lee head coach Adam Crowley said he felt that Chattanooga State was "a perfect fit" for Boyd.
"She was already planning go to Chattanooga State anyway, so this is just awesome," he said. "I'm so excited and ready to go up there and watch her play. She brought that energy in the state championship game for us and I know she can bring it in college. She's worked hard, even during club level ball this season too, and that hard work has really been paying off."