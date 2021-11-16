The Georgia Volleyball Coaches Association (GVCA) has named its 2021 All-State Teams and a total of five senior players from Catoosa and Walker Counties have been honored.
In Class AA/A Public, Gordon Lee's Brooklyn Hudson was a first team selection, while her teammate, Sam Cramer, was named as an honorable mention pick.
Hudson, the three-time Region 7 Player of the Year, earned her third consecutive All-State first team honor by finishing the year with 403 kills, 273 digs, 58 aces and 41 blocks. She also received 498 opposing teams' serves.
Meanwhile, Cramer posted 206 kills, 400 assists, 192 digs, 20 aces and 66 blocks with 247 received serves. It marks her second straight All-State honorable mention award.
The Lady Trojans won their fifth straight region title, advanced to the state semifinals for a fourth straight year and made it back-to-back appearances in the state finals this past season.
A pair of LaFayette standouts, Colby Charland and Daisy Felipe, were named to the first team in Class AAA.
This is Charland's third straight All-State first team selection. The two-time Player of the Year in Region 6 ended her final year at LaFayette with 177 kills, 63 aces, 40 blocks, 209 digs and 642 assists.
For Felipe, it marks her first All-State nod. The All-Region first team pick had 462 digs, 96 assists, 68 aces and 55 kills this past season.
The Lady Ramblers won a second straight Region 6-AAA championship, their third consecutive region title overall, and made it to the Elite Eight round of the Class AAA state tournament for the second straight year after a Final Four run in Class AAAA in 2019.
And in Class AAAA, Lauren Francis of Heritage was a first team pick for the second straight season.
A first team selection in Region 7 and the Player of the Year in the region in 2020, Francis recorded 331 kills, 370 assists, 246 digs, 80 aces and 70 blocks in her senior year. The Lady Generals were ranked in the top three of the Class AAAA rankings all season long and advanced to the Sweet 16 round of the state tournament after their first Final Four appearance last year.
GVCA senior All-State players were also invited to play in the Senior All-Star Game at Allatoona High School this past Saturday.
In GAPPS Division I-A, Oakwood Christian Academy seniors McKenley Baggett and Avery Green, along with sophomore Mana Gilchrist, earned All-State status from that organization.
All three were also All-Region selections as the Lady Eagles made it to the Final Four after playing for a state title in 2020.
Baggett finished with 244 digs, 177 kills and 89 aces this past fall. Green, making the team for a second straight season, collected 510 assists to go with 211 digs, 64 kills, 71 aces and 18 blocks, while Gilchrist racked up 335 kills, 158 digs, 81 aces and 42 blocks.
In addition, Baggett and Green were selected to the play in the GAPPS Senior All-Star Game, along with teammate Anslee Tucker (306 digs, 23 kills, 42 aces, 24 assists).