The LFO Lady Warriors gave a solid effort, but dropped an Area 6-AAA match at No. 5-ranked Sonoraville, 25-22 and 25-15, on Tuesday night.
Riley White had seven service points and three digs for the Red-and-White. Morgan Noblitt, Bailey Sullivan and Madison Gilliland all had five service points each. Noblitt added three serve receptions and an assist, Sullivan recorded seven serve receptions, eight digs and a block, while Gilliland also added four kills.
Madison Stookey collected five blocks and a kill and Sydney O'Neal picked up three blocks. Xitlalli Gomez had two service points to go with 13 serve receptions and 10 digs. June Lindroth picked up four service points and four assists, while Taliyah Holland had four service points, five serve receptions and a pair of digs.
LFO (7-8, 3-2) will host Coahulla Creek and Ridgeland on Thursday. The Coahulla Creek match will count in the 6-AAA standings.