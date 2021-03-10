A pair of school records were broken at Gordon Lee on Tuesday, including one by the home team that had stood for more than 40 years.
Kaylee Brown set a new personal best with a high jump of 5 feet, 6.5 inches, surpassing the previous record of 5-6 set by Denise Crowder back in 1978.
A high jump record also fell in the boys' meet as Heritage's Eli Owens cleared 6-3 to set a new school and personal best in the event.
The Heritage girls took first place in the three-team meet, finishing with 98 points. Gordon Lee was second with 59 and LFO was third with eight.
Heritage had two multiple winners on Tuesday. Alexis Faul won both the 800 (2:55) and the 1600 (6:26), while Gracie Murray swept the 100 hurdles (16:88) and the 300 hurdles (50.00).
First-place finishes were also recorded by Dayonna Perryman in the 200 (29.07), Allison Craft in the 3200 (13:17), Aaliyah Rodgers in the long jump (15-7.25), Avah Morrison in the shot put (33-1) and Tayler Coleman in the discus (95-1). The team of Rodgers, Zandy Burton, Morgyn Easley and Anna Darling also won the 4x400 relay (4:51).
Burton was second in both the 400 and the 800. Abby Scott took second in the shot put and Morrison was second in the discus. Rodgers also got second place points in the 100, while Riley Kokinda was second in the long jump. Heritage's 4x100 team also finished second.
Third-place finishers included Faul in the 3200, Coleman in the shot put, Scott in the discus, Kokinda in the 200, Easley in the 800, Allie Mifflin in the 1600, Paige Monroe in the pole vault and Pierce Monroe in the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles. Caroline Hamilton and Harper Carstens also tied for third in the high jump, while Gracey McCoy was third in the triple jump.
Finishing fourth for the Lady Generals was Perryman in the 100 and the long jump, Darling in the 400 and Mifflin in the 800.
Brown also took first place in the pole vault for Gordon Lee at 10-6. Abbey Dunfee raced to victory in the 100 (13.31). Riley Shirley was first in the triple jump (30-0), while Dunfee, Ansley Dendy, Addison Sturdivant and Maclain Chrnalogar crossed the line first in the 4x100 (53:16).
Haley Hartman was second in both the 1600 and the 3200. Sturdivant took second in the high jump and in the 100 hurdles and Shirley was third in the 300 hurdles. Dendy was second in the pole vault and Emma Phillips was second in the triple jump. Gordon Lee's 4x400 "A" team also placed second.
Earning third-place points for the Lady Trojans was Chrnalogar in the 100, Dunfee in the long jump, Cora Fehr in the 400 and the "B" teams in both the 4x100 and 4x400.
Fehr also took fourth in the 1600, while other fourth-place finishers included Ava Ruth Crutchfield in the 200, Madolyn Loyd in the shot put and Makenna Evans in the discus.
LFO's points came from Christina Gass, who placed first in the 400 (1:06) and second in the 200.
Heritage's boys ran away with the team title as the Generals finished with 116.5 points. Gordon Lee (26) and LFO (23.5) rounded out the standings.
The Generals had three multiple winners. Paxton McCrary was first in both the 100 (11.64) and the 200 (24.74). Gavin Chandler crossed the line first in the 800 (2:07) and the 1600 (4:35), while Jonathan Washburn swept the shot put (40-1.5) and the discus (124-0).
Heritage's 4X100 "A" team of McCrary, Antwaun Powell, Brandon Hamilton and Ryan Heet won the event with a time of 47.07, while Griffin Black, Justin Lee, Collin Black and Will Waldrop took first in the 4x400 with a time of 3:55.
Collin Black placed first in the 400 (53.08). Davis Justice was first in the 3200 (11:12). Hamilton was first in the 300 hurdles (45.73) and Jared Phillips took first place in the triple jump (36-7.5).
Powell placed second in the 100, the long jump and the triple jump. Lee was second in the 400. Waldrop was second in the 800. Justice finished second in the 1600 and Jake Krajesky was runner-up in the 3200. Hamilton was second in the 110 hurdles. Chandler Bailey finished second in the pole vault and Dylan Hodges was second in the discus.
Finishing third for Heritage was Jacob Lozano in the 100, Isaiah Bryant in the 800, Noah Lovell in the 110 hurdles, J.D. Black in the high jump, Josh McClure in the shot put and Layne McDaniel in the discus. Will Jones tied for third in the pole vault.
Griffin Black was fourth in the 800, while other fourth-place finishers for the Navy-and-Red featured Krajesky in the 1600, Ryan Walker in the 3200, Lovell in the 300 hurdles and Hodges in the shot put.
Second-place Gordon Lee won two individual events. Levi Helton cleared 10-feet to win the pole vault and Brady Jacobs leaped 19-1 to win the long jump.
Justin Cruise took second place in the shot put, while Gordon Lee's 4x100 "A" team also placed second.
Finishing third for the Trojans was Ryan Eldridge in the 200, Carson Carpenter in the 3200 and Penn Askew in the 300 hurdles. Cruise was fourth in the discus and Hunter Stephens was fourth in the long jump.
As for the Warriors, Blake Thornburg picked up an individual event victory in the 110 hurdles, crossing the line first in a time of 17.81. Thornburg also was second in the 300 hurdles and he tied for third in the pole vault.
Kyle Pursley was second in the 200 and in the high jump. Dee Calhoun was third in the 400. Brent Bowman took third in the 1600 and fourth in the high jump. Andre Flores was fourth in the 400 and Jabari Besley placed fourth in both the 100 and the 200.