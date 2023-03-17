Gordon Lee hosted LaFayette, Armuchee and Southeast Whitfield in a four-team track meet on Thursday and it was the Raiders and Lady Raiders of Southeast both taking first place in the final standings.

The Southeast girls finished first in a very close meet. The Lady Raiders collected 145.5 points to edge out the Lady Trojans (137) for the top spot. Armuchee (122) was third and LaFayette (115.5) was fifth.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

