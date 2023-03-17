Gordon Lee hosted LaFayette, Armuchee and Southeast Whitfield in a four-team track meet on Thursday and it was the Raiders and Lady Raiders of Southeast both taking first place in the final standings.
The Southeast girls finished first in a very close meet. The Lady Raiders collected 145.5 points to edge out the Lady Trojans (137) for the top spot. Armuchee (122) was third and LaFayette (115.5) was fifth.
Gordon Lee won six events. Madolynn Loyd swept the shot put (32-7.5) and the discus (112-9), while Kylie Hunley took first place in the high jump (4-10.5) and the pole vault (6-6). Hunley also placed third in the 100 meter dash.
Frannie Bowers took first place in the long jump (13-7) and Riley Shirley placed first in the 100 hurdles (17.07). Shirley also tied for second in the triple jump and placed third in the high jump.
Tenslee Wilson finished third in both the 200 meters and the 100 hurdles. Hannah Stocker was second in the shot put, while other third-place finishers included Haley Hartman in the 3200 and Allie Little in the discus.
As for the Lady Ramblers, Jaselyn Couch took first in the 100 (13.62) and teamed up with Hannah Phillips, Raven Yancy and Ava McNabb to win the 4x100 relay (55.53).
Phillips took second in the 100, Haynie Gilstrap was second in the 400, Addison Meloche was second in the 300 hurdles, and Olivia Durham was second in the high jump. Naudia Dodson was the day's runner-up in the discus, while she also placed third in the shot put.
On the boys' side, the Raiders finished with an even 200 points, followed by Gordon Lee at (138.5). Armuchee (133) and LaFayette (109.5) rounded out the team standings.
The Trojans took first in five events. Robert Henson crossed the line first in the 100 (11.59) and Braxton Turnipseed took first in the 200 (23.11). Brody Hickman claimed first place in the 300 hurdles (44.47). Conner Whitman cleared 12-6 to win the pole vault, while Whitman teamed with Henson, Josh Underwood and Jordan Underwood to win the 4x100 (47.40).
Turnipseed also took second in the 100, while other second-place showings came from Jackson Biggs in the pole vault, Jordan Underwood in the long jump and Sam Phillips in the triple jump. Phillips also took third in the high jump, as did Gordon Lee's 4x400 relay team (names were not provided).
LaFayette got a win from Khalas Finley in the high jump (5-8), along with a victory by Tristen Toss in the long jump (20-1).
Nick Shropshire placed second in the discus, Sentell Porter was second in the high jump, and the team of Finley, Toss, Aiden Carroll and Aiden Hannibal finished second in the 4x100.
Toss took third in the 100 and Porter was third in the 200, while other third-place finishers included Tucker Henderson in the 1600, Tanner Hill in the 110 hurdles, and Evan Williams in the triple jump.
Gordon Lee is scheduled to compete at the Mohawk Invitation at Gordon Central High School on Saturday. LaFayette will be in action on Thursday at LFO.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.