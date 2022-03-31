The Southeast Whitfield Raiders held off three main challengers to win the 66th Gordon Lee Invitational in Chickamauga on Thursday.
Southeast won just four events, but its 126 points were just enough to get past Ridgeland (116.5), Heritage (105) and host Gordon Lee (103.5). LaFayette (70) was fifth, followed by Dade County (52), North Murray (23), LFO (16) and Dalton Academy (2).
The Panthers won the 4x100 as their 'A' team of Seth Wingo, Darrian Burks, Malachi Hutchinson and Maeniki Brown crossed the line in 45.55.
Ridgeland's other individual top-three showings on the track came from Hutchinson in the 200 (23.88, second), Brown in the 400 (54.00, third), and Wingo, who placed third in both the 110 hurdles (17.45) and the 300 hurdles (44.25).
The team of Brown, Victor Gross, Jayvius Randolph and Henry Holden also placed third in the 4x400 (3:49).
The Generals enjoyed four victories on the track. Paxton McCrary swept the 100 (11.37) and the 200 (23.75), and Collin Black took first the 400 (51.76) and the 800 (2:09). Grayson Stallings also placed third in the 800 (2:11), while the 4x400 team of Black, Isaiah Bryant, Will Jones and Ethan Purple was second (3:47).
For the Trojans, they had runner-up finishes from Braxton Turnipseed in the 400 (53.44) and the 4x100 relay team (45.84) of Penn Askew, Robert Henson, Jordan Underwood and Josh Underwood. Jordan Underwood also placed third in the 100 (11.60).
The Ramblers saw Tucker Henderson win both the 1600 (4:59) and the 3200 (10:45), while Khalas Finley was third in the 200 (24.12). The 4x100 relay team also placed third. Their names were unavailable as of press time.
Kyle McLean got the Warriors second-place points in the 100 (11.50).
Two meet records fell in the field events. Ridgeland's Logan Montgomery now owns both marks after wins in the shot (60-0) and the discus (168-6). Wingo was second in the triple jump (38-2) and John Hill picked up third place in the high jump (5-10).
J.D. Black took top honors in the high jump (6-0) for Heritage. Chandler Bailey was third in the pole vault (9-6) and Rhett McDonald placed third in the discus (115-6.5).
Josh Underwood (19-8.5) and Jordan Underwood (18-5.5) finished 1-2 in the long jump for Gordon Lee, while second-place points were scored by Conner Whitman in the pole vault (10-0) and Justin Cruise in the shot (41-2).
And for LaFayette, Finley was second in the high jump (6-0) on a tiebreaker, while Trey Taylor was third in the triple jump (37-9).
LFO did not have any top-three finishers in the field events.
Full results from the meet can be found by clicking this link: https://ga.milesplit.com/meets/450586-gordon-lee-invitational-2022/results#.YkZjtyjMLIV