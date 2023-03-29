A huge night by sophomore Amiya Smith propelled the Ridgeland Lady Panthers to a second-place finish in a five-team meet at Coahulla Creek on Tuesday.
Smith broke her own school record in the 100, setting a new mark at 12.50 seconds. She also shattered her previous record in the 200 with a new record of 26.53, and jumped 17-0 in the long jump to beat her old mark by over a foot.
Marissa Moreland clocked in at 17.81 to win the 100 hurdles, while Moreland, Smith, Madison Lennon and Jamiah Lewis crossed the line first in the 4x100 (52.77).
Ringgold, who also participated in the meet, had just one victory. That came in the discus as Savannah Stevens earned first place with a throw of 83-3.
Ridgeland's 109 points were second only to Fannin County's 113. Gilmer was third with 63 points, followed by Coahulla Creek with 50 and Ringgold with 22.
On the boys' side, Fannin County took the top spot with 124 points, followed by Coahulla Creek (99), Gilmer (62), Ridgeland (51) and Ringgold (38).
Darrian Burks also had a big night for the Panthers. He won the 100 in a time of 10.51 and the 200 in 22.31, while he also teamed with Te'Sean Choice, Braylon Pritchett and Malachi Hutchinson to win the 4x200 relay in a time of 1:34.59. That time also broke the previous school record by nearly four seconds.
For Ringgold, Peyton Williams took first place in the long jump with leap of 22-5.
