A huge night by sophomore Amiya Smith propelled the Ridgeland Lady Panthers to a second-place finish in a five-team meet at Coahulla Creek on Tuesday.

Smith broke her own school record in the 100, setting a new mark at 12.50 seconds. She also shattered her previous record in the 200 with a new record of 26.53, and jumped 17-0 in the long jump to beat her old mark by over a foot.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

