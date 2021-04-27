Kyle Pursley picked up a win for the LFO Warriors on Day 1 of the Region 6-AAA Track and Field Championships at Rockmart High School on Monday.
Pursley cleared 5-foot, 10-inches on his winning leap to earn the only points for the Red-and-White on the day.
LFO sits in fifth place in the boys' standings with 10 points, ahead of North Murray (9), Ringgold (5), LaFayette (5) and Murray County (0). Rockmart (40.5) holds a razor-thin lead over Coahulla Creek (40) at the top of the heap, while Adarsville (30.5) and Sonoraville (12) are currently third and fourth.
The points for Ringgold and LaFayette came in the finals of the 1600. Tucker Henderson got five points for a fourth-place finish (5:02), while Ringgold's Kale Davis got four points for fifth (5:04) and Brandon Morris picked up one point for eighth (5:13).
On the girls' side, the host Lady Jackets have 41.5 points to hold a narrow advantage over Sonoraville (40), while Coahulla Creek (23.5), Adairsville (18) and LaFayette (17) occupy the next three spots. Murray County (8) and North Murray (5) also scored points on Monday, while Ringgold and LFO have yet to score.
The Lady Ramblers scored in three events.
Haynie Jane Gilstrap was fourth in the 1600 (6:20), while teammate Natalie Ball was fifth (6:38). Kenna Massey earned a point for an eighth-place showing the long jump (14-3), while Tanner Rogers (6-6) and Elizabeth Perry (6-0) were fifth and sixth, respectively, in the pole vault.
Girls' shot put and boys' discus and long jump finals were also held on Monday. The remaining field events will be contested at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, while the finals in the remaining track events will begin at 2 p.m.