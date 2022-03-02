The 2022 track season began for the Ringgold Tigers on Monday afternoon with a three-team meet at Coahulla Creek High School.
The hosts swept both the boys and girls' team standings. Coahulla Creek's boys finished with 92 points, followed by the Tigers with 38 and Northwest with 34, while the girls' standings ended up Coahulla Creek (78), Northwest (38) and Ringgold (22).
The Tigers won three events on the day, two by Kishaun Taylor, who took the top spot in the long jump (19-11) and the 300 hurdles (44.26). Taylor also placed fourth in the 200 (24.88).
Trey Akins also had a solid day for the Blue-and-White, placing third in the 100 (11.45) and the 200 (24.84) and taking fourth in the long jump (18-3.5).
Logan Dobbins was second in the 400 (58.23), while Cole Runion was fourth in the same event (1:02). David Young earned third place in the 110 hurdles (22.24) and Jefferson Brumfield was third in the pole vault (6-6), while Brady Gray was fourth in the discus (94-1.5).
In team events, the Tigers won the 4x200 (1:37.5) and were second in the 4x800 (12:00).
The Lady Tigers also collected three events victories, including two by Claire Brumfield and one by Faith Kiesling. Brumfield took the 1600 (6:45) and the 3200 (15:29), while Kiesling earned maximum points in the 100 hurdles (21.43).
Sara Collins placed third in the 800 (3:16) and Elizabeth Stewart was third in the discus (75-11), while Ringgold was runner-up in the 4x100 (N/A).
