The Ringgold High track team traveled to Coahulla Creek High School on Tuesday for its initial meet of the season.
On the girls' side, Sara Collins took first place in the 800 and came home in third place in both the 1600 and the 3200. Maddy Bacon also scored a win as she won the high jump.
Jersey McCann was second in the 400 and third in the triple jump. Reagan Pitts finished second in the 800, while third-place finishes were turned in by Sydney Logan in the 400, Sydney McDonald in the long jump, Aubrey Nowlin in the shot put and Elizabeth Stewart in the discus.
For the Tigers, Gabe Elmore won the long jump and placed second in the 110 hurdles. Jackson Brumfield picked up first place points in the pole vault. Kale Davis was runner-up in both the 800 and the 3200, while third place went to Jevon Coney in the 100 and Bray Gray in the discus.