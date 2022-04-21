Ringgold welcomed in LFO and Murray County for a three-team meet on Tuesday as preparation continues for all three teams in advance of next week's Region 6-AAA Championships at Rockmart (April 25 and 27).
On the girls' side, LFO had a double winner as Christina Gass took first place in the 200 (29.25) and the 400 (1:06.02). Marissa Moreland claimed the 100 hurdles (17.68) with Carlee Wilson winning the 300 hurdles. Wilson also placed third in the 100 hurdles (18.62).
Trinity Heinrich raced to victory in the 100 (14.34) and added a third-place finish in the 200 (31.62), while the Lady Warriors' 4x100 team won in a time of 56.68.
In the field events, Taylor Rodreguez (15-0), Rebecca Broyles (14-4) and Wilson (13-4) gave LFO a 1-2-3 sweep in the long jump, while Skyler Phillips (28-3) and Lexi Downey (26-4) finished first and third, respectively, in the shot put.
The Lady Tigers won three events. Katy Thompson was first in the high jump (4-8), Claire Brumfield took the 3200 (15:34), and the Blue-and-White also won the 4x400 relay (4:13).
Sara Collins was runner-up in both the 200 (30.75) and the 400 (1:09.72). Nejla Cesko was second in the 100 (14.72) and Gabby Dobbins placed third in the 400 (1:24.78).
On the boys' side, the Tigers had a pair of double winners. Trey Akins took first in the high jump (5-7) and the 100 (11.19), while Ashton Meador was first in the 110 hurdles (17.31) and the 300 hurdles (47.60).
Kishaun Taylor also placed first for Ringgold in the triple jump (39-6) and he was second in the long jump (17-2). Logan Dobbins placed second in the high jump (5-4). Clint Carlock (40-1.25), Cooper Sexton (36-10.75) and Brady Gray (36-8) gave the Tigers a 1-2-3 finish in the shot put, while Cole Runion was third in the triple jump (31-6).
Runion (18.91) and David Young (20.37) also finished behind Meador for a 1-2-3 Tiger sweep in the 110 hurdles and Runion added a runner-up showing in the 300 hurdles (48.53). Jevon Coney was second in the 200 (23.97), Laiken Brown was third in the 400 (58.34) and Ringgold's 'A' team finished second in the 4x100 (46.81) with the 'B' team placing third (49.84).
The Warriors got a win from Jaden Kresser in the 3200 (13:06), while Kyle McLean was first in the 200 (23.91) and third in the 100 (11.65). Landen Hudgins was second in the 400 (58.00) and third in the 200 (25.33) with Brodi Rizzo adding a third-place finish in the 300 hurdles (50.78).
Final team scores were not available.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.