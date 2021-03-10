It was a successful season debut for the Ridgeland track team at Dalton on Tuesday.
Several Ridgeland athletes set new personal records during the three-team meet, while two throwers broke school records.
Headlining the list was Mecca Spear, who broke the Lady Panthers' all-time record in the shot put with a standing throw of 37-feet, 10.5-inches in her first high school meet. The throw is also currently the best in Georgia for a female Class AAAA athlete. She broke the previous mark of Kayla Wimpee (29-1.5) set back in 2016.
Not to be outdone, Logan Montgomery swept both throwing events, winning the shot put at 47-9 and the discus at 163-7.5. His discus throw broke his own school record, which he set as a freshman. He is also currently leading all of Class AAAA in both events for the 2021 season.
For the Lady Panthers, Jenna Morgan won long jump at 14-1. Koda O'Dell finished second in the 100 meters and Annabel Hill was second in the high jump.
Third-place finishers include Alyssa Wright in the long jump and the Ridgeland "A" relay teams in both the 4x100 and 4x400 events.
Fourth-placers featured Spears in the discus, Morgan in the high jump, Dasia Watkins in the shot put, Selena Westmoreland in the long jump, Madison Lennon in the 400 and the 100 hurdles, Hayley Strickland in the 800 and the 4x100 "B" team.
For the Ridgeland boys, King Mason swept the 100 (10.94) and 200 (22.84) and Seth Wingo won the 110 hurdles (17.89). Nate Montgomery was second in the shot put, while Cade Dunn's third-place finish gave the Panthers the top three spots in the event. Montgomery was also third in the discus and the Panthers' 4x400 "A" team was also second.
Elijah Hood tied for third in the long jump and was third outright in the 300 hurdles. Jacob Haynes was third in the high jump, while A.J. Walker earned third-place points in the 1600. Haynes was fourth in the 110 hurdles and the 4x100 "A" team also placed fourth.
Points were scored down to four places in each event. Dalton's girls won the meet with 121 points, followed by Sonoraville (28) and Ridgeland (23), while the Dalton boys (77) held off Sonoraville (55) and Ridgeland (43).