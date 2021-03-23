After rain washed out their originally scheduled day last week, Ridgeland High School welcomed in LaFayette, LFO, Dade County and Howard of Chattanooga for a track meet on Monday.
When all was said and done, it was the home teams getting the sweep.
The Lady Panthers finished with 134 points with LaFayette (104.5) taking the runner-up spot. Dade County (53) was third and LFO (16.5) was fourth. Howard did not compete in the girls' meet.
On the boys' side, Ridgeland collected 128 points, while the standings were rounded out with Dade County (78), LaFayette (67), LFO (48) and Howard (30).
Ridgeland's girls won four individual events, two by Mecca Spears, who swept the shot put (33-0.25) and the discus (73-5). Jenna Morgan (4-4) won the high jump in a jump-off, while the 4x400 relay team (4:58) also took first place.
Second-place finishers for Ridgeland included Morgan in the long jump, Madison Lennon in the 400 and the 300 hurdles, Dasia Watkins in the 100, Koda O'Dell in the 200, Hayley Strickland in the 800, Lauren Lewis in the 1600, Alyssa Wright in the 100 hurdles, Ardeja Battle in the shot put and the 4x100 and 4x800 relay teams.
Finishing third for the Lady Panthers was O'Dell in the 100, Wright in the long jump, Watkins in the shot put, Lewis in the discus and Taylor Lambert in the triple jump.
Wright was fourth in the 300 hurdles and Lewis was fourth in the shot put, while fifth-place points were scored by Watkins in the 200, Autumn Pasley in the shot put and discus, and the 4x100 'B' relay team.
LaFayette won six events, highlighted by Haynie Gilstrap's sweep of the 800 (2:59) and the 1600 (6:32). Natalie Ball crossed the line first in the 3200 (17:20), Tanner Rogers won the 100 hurdles (20.00) and Alyssa Gary finished first in the triple jump (28-10). The 4x800 team also won with a time of 13:08.
The Lady Ramblers had three runner-up finishes, one each by Olivia Dearing (long jump), Kenna Massey (triple jump) and the 4x400 team.
Third-place finishers featured Brittany Aguero in the 800 and the 1600, Ava McNabb in the 200, Libby Perry in the 100 hurdles and the 4x100 'A' team.
Dearing was fourth in the 400, Ball was fourth in the 1600 and Gary was fourth in the long jump, while other fourth-place finishers included Imani Cook in the 100, Jaselyn Couch in the 200 and Mallony Mitchell in the discus.
Couch also took fifth in the 100 and McNabb tied for fifth in the long jump, while other fifth-placers were Perry in the 300 hurdles, Emalee Phillips in the 400 and Natashia Cooper in the 1600.
Christina Gass had a nice afternoon for the Lady Warriors with wins in the 200 (29.41) and the 400 (1:07.50) and a tie for fifth in the long jump.
Ridgeland won six events in the boys' meet with Logan Montgomery picking up a sweep of the shot put (52-11.5) and the discus (148-9.5). Seth Wingo was first in the triple jump (38-9) and the 110 hurdles (17.53). King Mason won the 100 (11.07) and the 4x100 (45.25) and the 4x800 (9:54) relay teams also placed first.
Runner-up finishers featured Mason in the 200, Wingo in the 300 hurdles, Elijah Hood in the long jump, A.J. Walker in the 1600, Maeniki Brown in the 400 and Nate Montgomery in the shot put and discus.
Finishing third for the Panthers was Cade Dunn in the shot put, along with the 4x400 'A' team, while Walker (800), Hood (triple jump), Jacob Haynes (high jump) and the 4x400 'B' team all placed fourth. Scoring fifth-place points was Haynes in the 110 hurdles, Hood in the 300 hurdles, Devon Brown in the shot put and discus and Malachi Hutchinson in the 200 and long jump.
Winners for the Ramblers were Jamario Clements in the 200 (23.63), Aiden Hannibal in the long jump (17-9) and the 4x400 relay team (4:06) with Tucker Henderson placing second in the 800.
Finishing third for LaFayette was Josh Perea in the 800, Houston Holloway in the 110 hurdles and the 300 hurdles, Evan Williams in the triple jump and the 4x800 team.
Hannibal was fourth in the 200 and the 400 and Clements was fourth in the 100. Other fourth-place finishers included Scott Sanford in the 3200, Colby Thompson in the 110 hurdles and Eli Prince in the discus, while Jaden Kresser was fifth in the 3200.
Blake Thornburg won the 300 hurdles for Warriors (45.83) and Kyle Pursley took first in the high jump (5-10). Thornburg was runner-up in the 110 hurdles and Brent Bowman was runner-up in the high jump, as was the 4x100 relay team.
Kyle McClean (100), Andre Flores (400) and Jabari Beasley (long jump) all placed third, while Jevonnie Womble (100) and Dee Calhoun (400) both placed fifth for LFO.