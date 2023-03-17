The only Georgia school competing at the 2023 Ooltewah Invitational showed out as the Ridgeland girls and Ridgeland boys both finished a very respectable third in the team standings.
The 16-school meet was held over both Wednesday and Thursday to accommodate the large participating contingent.
The Lady Panthers' 86 points trailed only Silverdale Baptist Academy's 96 and the 94.5 posted by GPS. Meanwhile, the Panthers finished with 45 points behind McCallie (228) and host Ooltewah (80).
Ridgeland's girls got a second-place finish from Jamiah Lewis in the 100 and a second-place finish from Amiya Smith in the 200, while Smith also placed third in the long jump. Marissa Moreland was second in the 100 hurdles, while Ridgeland's 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams both finished second.
Ardeja Battle was third in the discus and fourth in the shot put. Maria Ronda took fourth in the 3200. Alyssa Wright was fourth in the long jump, and Zoey Fleming was fifth in the 100 hurdles.
As for the Panthers, Darrian Burks had a big meet as he took first place in both the 100 (10.54) and the 200 (22.74), to go with a second-place finish in the long jump.
The rest of Ridgeland's top-five finishes all came in relays. The 4x100 and 4x800 teams finished fourth, while the 4x200 team placed fifth.
The next scheduled meet for Ridgeland will be March 28 at Coahulla Creek.
