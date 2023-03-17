Ridgeland Panthers

The only Georgia school competing at the 2023 Ooltewah Invitational showed out as the Ridgeland girls and Ridgeland boys both finished a very respectable third in the team standings.

The 16-school meet was held over both Wednesday and Thursday to accommodate the large participating contingent.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

