Ridgeland High School hosted Walker County rivals LaFayette and Gordon Lee, along with Howard of Chattanooga, in a four-school track meet on Thursday night and it was the host team taking the win in both the boys' and girls' standings.
On the girls' side, the Lady Panthers finished with 82 points with Gordon Lee (69), LaFayette (42) and Howard (19) rounding out the night.
Ridgeland took first place in six separate events. Amiya Smith won both the 100 (13.00) and the 200 (27.96). Madison Lennon captured the 100 hurdles (18.44), and Alyssa Wright won the long jump (13-11).
The Lady Panthers' other two wins came in relays as they took the top spot in both the 4x100 (54.96) and the 4x200 (2:01).
Several Ridgeland athletes finished as runner-up in their events. That list included Katie Carroll in the 400, Hayley Strickland in the 800, Sha'Niyah Hardamon in the long jump, Taylor Lambert in the triple jump, Cordasia Watkins in the shot put and Jenna Morgan in the high jump.
Ridgeland also finished second in the 4x400 relay and the 4x800 relay.
Earning third-place points for the Lady Panthers was Isabelle McGill in the 200, Ardeja Battle in the shot put and Annabel Hill in the high jump.
Runner-up Gordon Lee had nine individual event wins, including a multiple winner in Arilyn Lee. Lee took the shot put (33-2.75), as well as the discus (107-7).
Other winners for the Lady Trojans included Riley Shirley in the triple jump (30-3), Madilyn Bailey in the 400 (1:12.1), Cora Fehr in the 800 (3:06), Kali Woodward in the 1600 (7:17) and Addie Triplett in the 3200 (15:48).
Gordon Lee also captured the 4x400 (5:04) and the 4x800 (13:04).
Also finishing as runner-up was Fehr in the 3200, Tenslee Wilson in the 100 hurdles and the Lady Trojans' 4x100 relay team. Maddie Hayworth was third in the 800.
Olivia Dearing had the only win for the Lady Ramblers as she took the high jump (4-10).
Jaselyn Couch was second for LaFayette in both the 100 and the 200. Mackenzie Nelson was second in the 1600, while Suki Williams was second in the discus. Third-place finishers included Dearing in the 400, Tanner Rodgers in the 100 hurdles, Kenna Massey in both the long jump and the triple jump, and LaFayette's 4x200 relay team.
On the boys' side, Ridgeland finished with 82.5 points to better Gordon Lee (61), Howard (51.5) and LaFayette (36).
Logan Montgomery won both throwing events for the Panthers, taking the shot put (54-3.25) and the discus (166-11). Darrian Burks swept the 100 (10.94) and the 200 (23.42), while relay teams won both the 4x100 (46.66) and the 4x400 (4:05).
Finishing second for Ridgeland was Elijah Hood in the 110 hurdles, Henry Holden in the 800, Seth Wingo in the triple jump, Ridgeland's 4x200 relay team and its 4x800 relay team.
Earning third-place points for Ridgeland included Cade Dunn in the shot put, Deavon Brown in the discus, Maeniki Brown in the 400, Destin Hoover in the 3200, Flint Dempsey in the 110 hurdles, Te'Sean Choice in the 100 and the Panthers' 4x100 "B" team.
Gordon Lee picked up wins from Josh Underwood in the long jump (18-5), Braxton Turnipseed in the 400 (54.21), Carson Carpenter in the 3200 (12:08) and the 4x800 relay team (9:40).
Hunter Gordy was runner-up in the 3200, while other second-place finishers for the Trojans included Walker Johnston in the 1600, and Justin Cruise in both the shot put and the discus. Gordon Lee also took second in the 4x100.
Finishing third for the Trojans was Carter Pullen in the 1600, Joey Bowers in the 800, Christian Howard in the high jump, and the 4x400 relay team.
LaFayette took the top spot in four separate events. Trey Taylor won the triple jump (36-9.5), and Khalas Finley won the high jump (5-10), while Tucker Henderson swept the 800 (2:17) and the 1600 (5:00) shortly after participating in a varsity singles tennis match at LFO earlier in the afternoon.
Taylor also finished second in the long jump, while Teddy Owenby was third in that same event. Finley also placed third in the 200 and Evan Williams was third in the triple jump.