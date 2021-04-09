The Ridgeland High School track teams had to hold off Walker County neighbor and host LaFayette on Thursday, but earned a sweep in a four-team meet, their final one before the Region 7-AAAA Championships at Southeast Whitfield April 19 and 20.
The Lady Panthers won seven events and finished with 106.5 points. The Lady Ramblers, who also picked up seven event wins, was second with 95.5 points, while Alabama's Cornerstone Christian Academy (26) and LFO (0) rounded out the girls' field.
Mecca Spears swept the throwing events for Ridgeland. Her throw of 32-1 gave her first place in the shot put, while her mark of 84-9.5 gave her first place in the discus. Taylor Lambert won the long jump at 13-7 and Jenna Morgan took honors in the high jump at 4-10.
Koda O'Dell raced to victory in the 100 with the time of 13.39. Madison Lennon crossed the line in 53.69 to win the 300 hurdles and the Lady Panthers' 4x400 relay team took first place with a time of 5:28.
Runner-up finishers for Ridgeland included Dasia Watkins in the shot put and the 100, Ardeja Battle in the discus, O'Dell in the 200, Lennon in the 400, Annabel Hill in the high jump, Hayley Strickland in the 800, Alyssa Wright in the 100 hurdles and Lauren Lewis in the 300 hurdles, along with the 4x100 and 4x800 relay teams.
Third-place points were scored by Lambert in the triple jump, Battle in the shot put and Wright, who tied for third in the long jump. Ridgeland's "B" team also took third in the 4x400.
Winning for the Lady Ramblers was Haynie Gilstrap, who took the top spot in both the 800 (2:52) and the 1600 (6:32). Tanner Rogers was first in the 100 hurdles (19.00). Alyssa Gary was the winner in the triple jump (29-3) and Madison Todd (16:53) defeated teammate Natalie Ball by one second in the 3200.
The Lady Panthers also were victorious in the 4x100 (55.69) and the 4x800 (13:10).
Todd took second in the 1600, along with Gary in the long jump and Kenna Massey in the triple jump.
Dakota Tabor earned third place in both the 800 and the 1600, while Imani Cook was third in the 100 and 200. Additional third-place finishers included Massey in the long jump, Elizabeth Perry in the 300 hurdles, Madison Mitchell in the discus and Olivia Dearing in the high jump and the 400.
Cornerstone Christian won the 200 and the 400. Their 4x400 relay team took second and their 4x100 relay team took third.
In the boys' meet, Ridgeland collected 102 points on the strength of 10 event victories. LaFayette captured first in five events and was runner-up with 90 points. LFO had one event victory and was third with 34 points, while Cornerstone Christian finished with 15 points.
Seth Wingo led the way for the Panthers as he took first place in the triple jump (40-4.25), the 110 hurdles (16.38) and the 300 hurdles (46.03). King Mason showed off his blazing speed in winning the 100 (10.60) and the 200 (22.88), while Logan Montgomery was dominant in the shot put (53-5) and the discus (159-9.25).
Maeniki Brown took the top spot in the 400 with a time of 53.68, while the Panthers earned first place in both the 4x100 (45.88) and the 4x400 (4:08).
Finishing in second place was Nate Montgomery in the shot put and the discus, Elijah Hood in the triple jump and the 300 hurdles, A.J. Walker in the 1600 and the 4x800 relay team.
Cade Dunn had a third-place showing for the Panthers in the shot put, while Victor Gross was third in the 800.
LaFayette also had a three-event winner in freshman Tucker Henderson, who earned the top spot in the 800 (2:22), the 1600 (5:22) and the 3200 (11:25). Other winners for the Ramblers were Trey Taylor in the long jump (19-8) and the 4x800 relay team (10:16).
The Orange-and-Black finished as runner-up in both the 4x100 and 4x400 races, while other second-place finishers included Josh Perea in the 800, Jamario Clements in the 200, Houston Holloway in the 110 hurdles and Aiden Hannibal in the 400.
Finishing in third place for the Ramblers was Taylor in the triple jump, Clements in the 100, Holloway in the 300 hurdles, Jaden Kresser in the 1600, Colby Thompson in the 110 hurdles, Jacob Gilbreath in the 3200 and Eli Prince in the discus.
Kyle Pursley earned 10 points for LFO with his win in the high jump (5-10). Evan Radcliff was runner-up in the 3200, while Jabari Besely was second in the 100.
Besley also took third place in the long jump and the 200. Andre Flores was third in the high jump and the 400, and the Warriors earned third place in both the 4x100 and 4x400.
Cornerstone Christian had a second-place finish in the high jump. Points in the meet were scored down to sixth place.
LaFayette, LFO and the rest of Region 6-AAA will compete at their region meet April 26 and 28 at Rockmart.