The Ridgeland Panthers and Lady Panthers both claimed victory at a home track meet on Thursday, but did so in completely different ways.
While the Lady Panthers defeated their next closest competitor by nearly 100 points, the Panthers had to fight tooth-and-nail before eking out a five-point win.
Ridgeland's girls finished with 124 points, easily outdistancing Dade County (28), Ringgold (22) and Chattooga (10) for the top spot.
It was a big night for several Ridgeland athletes, but none as big as the performance turned in by freshman Maria Ronda.
Ronda, who is splitting her spring between the track and the soccer pitch - where she leads the Lady Panthers with 12 goals in 11 matches thus far - set two new Ridgeland girls' track records and flirted with a third as she won three different events.
Ronda took first place in the 3200 in a time of 13:48, defeating her next closest competitor by 1:10. She later broke her own school record in the 1600, clocking in at 6:11 to win by 39 seconds, while her winning time of 2:53 in the 800 was just eight seconds off the Lady Panthers' all-time best.
Madison Lennon also had a solid night for Ridgeland. She took first place in the 100 hurdles (18.45) before later winning the 300 hurdles (52.40).
Olivia Middlebrooks claimed victory in the 400 (1:11.23) and was second in the 100 hurdles (19.19). Amiya Smith raced to victory in the 200 (28.01), while taking runner-up honors in the 100 (13.03).
Ridgeland athletes also swept all three relay races that were run on Thursday, the 4x100 (53.50), the 4x400 (5:45) and the 4x800 (14:17). Ridgeland's 'B' squad was second in the 4x100 (59.97).
Jenna Morgan was runner-up in the discus (80-6) and the high jump (4-8), while Annabel Hill was third in the high jump (4-6). Ardeja Battle was second in the shot put (30-11.25) to finish one spot ahead of her teammate Cordasia Watkins (35.25). Watkins also took second place in the 100 (13.63).
Back on the track, Hayley Strickland was second in the 800 (3:01), while Isabelle McGill (30.59) and Chloe Tredy (30.93) finished second and third, respectively, in the 200. Two more third-place finishers included Alyssa Wright in the 100 hurdles (20.13) and Katie Carroll in the 400 (1:14.69).
For the Lady Tigers, Claire Brumfield was runner-up to Ronda in the 1600 (6:50) and the 3200 (14:58), while Sara Collins finished second in both the 400 (1:11.44) and the 800 (3:06). Savannah Stevens picked up third-place points in the discus (80-2).
On the boys' side of the ledger, Ridgeland ended the night with 95.5 points to finish just ahead of Ringgold (90.5) with Dade County (45) taking third. Chattooga did not participate in the boys' meet.
The Panthers got first-place points from Logan Montgomery in both the discus (141-0) and the shot put (54-5). He was the only Panther to win multiple individual events.
Other winners for Ridgeland included John Hill in the high jump (5-6), Elijah Hood in the 110 hurdles (19.91), Maeniki Brown in the 400 (55.39), Henry Holden in the 800 (2:23) and Te-Sean Choice in the 200 (23.33).
Ridgeland also took the win in the 4x800 relay (10:03).
Second-place points were scored by Deavon Brown in the discus (111-7), Cade Dunn in the shot put (38-2), Flint Dempsey in the high jump (5-6), Victor Gross in the 400 (58.03), the 4x200 relay team (1:38.69) and the 4x400 relay team (4:03).
Placing third for the Panthers was Brown in the shot put (37-4.25), Hood in the triple jump (35-4) and the 300 hurdles (49.62), Dempsey in the 110 hurdles (20.38), Dylan Gravitt in the discus (104.5), Jayvious Randolph in the 400 (58.47), and Destin Hoover in both the 1600 (6:48) and the 3200 (15:58).
Ridgeland's 'A' squad also placed third in the 4x100 (46.87).
The big winner in the boys' meet was Ringgold's Peyton Williams, who took first place in the long jump (19-8), the triple jump (38-4.5) and the 100 (11.5). The Tigers also won the 4x100 (45.51), the 4x200 (1:37.28) and the 4x400 (3:56).
Kishaun Taylor finished runner-up to Williams in both the long jump (19-5) and the triple jump (36-3). Other second-place finishers included Cole Runion in the 110 hurdles (20.09), Harrison Wofford in the 100 (11.63), Andy Bearden in the 1600 (6:45), Ashton Meador in the 300 hurdles (46.57) and Jevon Coney in the 200 (24.30).
Ringgold's 'B' squad was second in the 4x100 (46.00), while the Tigers were also the runners-up in the 4x800 (12:13).
Trey Akins was third in both the 100 (11.65) and the 200 (24.40), while Logan Dobbins finished third in the 800 (2:43).
Ridgeland's next scheduled track meet is this coming Thursday at LaFayette, while Ringgold is slated to compete this coming Tuesday at Southeast Whitfield.