The Ridgeland Panthers and Lady Panthers continued their excellent starts to the 2022 track season by sweeping a five-team meet at LaFayette High School on Thursday afternoon.
The Ridgeland girls piled up 108.5 points to finish well ahead of second-place Coahulla Creek (75). North Murray (62.5) held off LaFayette (59) for third place, while LFO (38) finished fifth.
The Panthers also got a challenge from Coahulla Creek, but beat the Colts by a 122-116 margin. LaFayette (59) was third, followed by North Murray (43) and LFO (9).
Three Lady Panthers scored multiple event victories. Jenna Morgan took first in the discus (89-6) and the high jump (5-0), Amiya Smith took the long jump (15-7.5) and the 200 (27.35), while Madison Lennon was first in the 100 hurdles (18.19) and the 300 hurdles (52.19). Smith also took second in the 100 (13.19).
Ridgeland teams finished runner-up in the 4x200 relay (1:59.06) and the 4x400 relay (5:35).
Finishing third for the Lady Panthers was Ardeja Battle in the shot put (28-4.5) and the discus (80-6), Annabel Hill in the high jump (4-8), Olivia Middlebrooks in the 400 (1:10.28), and the 4x800 team (13:52).
The Lady Ramblers won two events. Haynie Jane Gilstrap crossed the line first in the 1600 (6:51), and LaFayette also took the 4x800 relay (12:39).
Gilstrap finished second in the 800 (2:58), Suki Williams was second in the shot put (29-0), and Olivia Dearing placed second in the high jump (4-8).
LaFayette also got third-place points from Jaselyn Couch in the 200 (29.31), Dakota Tabor in the 800 (3:01), and the 4x200 relay team (2:03.40).
Taylor Rodreguez was second in the long jump (15-1.5) for LFO, while Christina Gass was runner-up in the 400 (1:07.01). Marissa Moreland took second place in both the 100 hurdles (18.56) and the 300 hurdles (55.31), while her teammate Carlee Wilson finished third in both the 100 hurdles (18.84) and the 300 hurdles (55.77).
The Ridgeland boys also had a pair of multiple event winners. Logan Montgomery cruised to wins in both the shot put (58-8.5) and the discus (178-11), while Seth Wingo was the winner in the 110 hurdles (17.22) and the 300 hurdles (46.50).
In addition, the Panthers took top honors in the 4x200 (1:39.38) and the 4x800 (10:06), while the 4x100 (45.82) and the 4x400 (3:55) relay teams finished second.
Other runner-up finishers for Ridgeland included Malachi Hutchinson in the high jump (5-6), Te-Sean Choice in the 100 (11.54), Maeniki Brown in the 400 (54.88), Elijah Hood in the 110 hurdles (19.40) and Jakobe Turner in the 300 hurdles (49.80).
Third-place points were scored by Hood in the 300 hurdles (50.15), Cade Dunn in the shot put (39-9), Deavon Brown in the discus (99-5), John Hill in the high jump (5-6) and Henry Holden in the 800 (2:24).
LaFayette's Trey Taylor was the winner in both the long jump (19-8) and the triple jump (40-3.5), while Khalas Finley took the top spot in the high jump (5-8).
Tucker Henderson arrived from his tennis match in time to finish runner-up in both the 800 (2:16) and the 1600 (4:54), while the Ramblers were second in the 4x200 relay (1:39.63).
Finishing third for the Ramblers was Taylor in the 100 (11.56), Aiden Hannibal in the 200 (24.06) and the 4x100 team (46.53).
The lone top three finisher for the Warriors was Kyle McLean, who hit a mark of 18-0 to take runner-up honors in the long jump.