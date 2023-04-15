The Ridgeland Lady Panthers set three new school records and took first place in a five-team track meet at Coahulla Creek High School on Thursday.

Ridgeland finished with 133 points, while LaFayette was second with 81. The host school was third with 52 points, followed by Northwest Whitfield (47) and Murray County (28).

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

