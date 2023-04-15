The Ridgeland Lady Panthers set three new school records and took first place in a five-team track meet at Coahulla Creek High School on Thursday.
Ridgeland finished with 133 points, while LaFayette was second with 81. The host school was third with 52 points, followed by Northwest Whitfield (47) and Murray County (28).
The first new record was set by Amiya Smith as she broke her own mark in the long jump at 17-feet, 1-inch. Smith also teamed up with Jamiah Lewis, Marissa Moreland, and Madison Lennon to set a new record and win the 4x100 relay at 51.65 seconds. Maria Ronda also broke her own record in the 1600 (6:02). She placed second in the event.
Lewis also won the 100 (12.78) and the shot put (30-5), while she teamed up with Isabelle McGill, Zoey Fleming and Moreland to pick up a win in the 4x200 (1:57.04). Ronda won the 800 (2:52) and also placed second in the 400. Lennon also picked up first-place points in the 300 hurdles (54.31).
Smith finished runner-up in the 100 and Moreland took second place in the 100 hurdles, while Fleming was second in the 300 hurdles. Alexis Wheeler earned second place in both the shot put and in the discus.
Finishing third for the Lady Panthers was Briannah Carson in the 200, Katie Carroll in the 800, Olivia Middlebrooks in the 100 hurdles, Chloe Tredy in the long jump, and the team of Carroll, Carson, Tredy and Bethany Oster in the 4x400.
LaFayette got a big day from Madison Todd, who won the 1600 (5:57) and the 3200 (13:10). The senior also joined Naomi Thompson, Teara Snider and Haynie Gilstrap to win the 4x800 (12:22). Olivia Dearing also earned first-place points for the Lady Ramblers with a win in the high jump (4-6).
Gilstrap finished second in the 800 and Thompson was second in the 3200. Ava McNabb was runner-up in the 200, while the team of Snider, Makenna Maloche, Dakota Tabor and Gilstrap finished second in the 4x400.
Finishing third for the Lady Ramblers was Tabor in the 800, Thompson in the 1600, Raven Yancy in the 300 hurdles, the 4x100 team of Yancy, McNabb, Hannah Phillips and Jaselyn Couch, and the 4x200 team of Phillips, Tabor, McNabb and Couch.
Coahulla Creek won the boys' meet with 123.5 points. LaFayette was second with 90, followed by Northwest (81.5), Ridgeland (47) and Murray County (22).
The Ramblers had two athletes win two events each. Dylan Ballew swept the long jump (21-4.5) and the triple jump (42-9.25), while Tucker Henderson won the 1600 (4:53) and the 3200 (10:47). Jacob Hamilton also won first place in the 300 hurdles (45.91).
Hamilton picked up second-place points in the triple jump, as did Tristan Toss in the long jump. Porter Sentell and Khalas Finley tied for second in the high jump. The team of Ballew, Sentell, Toss and Finley finished second in the 4x200, while Wyatt Ballew, Eli Hudson, Elijah Decker and Henderson finished runner-up in the 4x800.
Sentell was third in the long jump and Toss finished third in the 100.
The Panthers, who shuffled their lineup in order to get some younger athletes some work prior to the region meet, got a first-place finish from Henry Holden in the 800 (2:15).
Malachi Hutchinson was second in the 400 and Elijah Hood was second in the 110 hurdles.
Kevin Schmelzer was third in the 800. Dyson Binford was third in the 110 hurdles and Carson Middleton placed third in the shot put.
Third place in the 4x100 relay went to the team of Binford, Malachi Brown, Jamarcus Lewis and Aiden Russell, while Holden, Schmelzer, Caleb Oster and William Tredy placed third in the 4x800.
The Region 6-AAA Championships will be held this Wednesday, April 19, at Bremen High School.