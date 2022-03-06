Saturday was a big day for the Ridgeland High School girls and boys' track teams as they finished second and third, respectively, at the annual Southeast Whitfield Invitational.
The Lady Panthers took first place in two events. Madison Lennon crossed the line first in the 300 hurdles (51.86), while soccer standout Maria Ronda saw her first action of the track season and clocked in at 6:20 to win the 1600.
Amiya Smith finished second in the 200 and fourth in the 100. Hayley Strickland was fourth in the 800 and Alyssa Wright placed fifth in the 100 hurdles.
In field events, Jenna Morgan was second in the high jump with Annabel Hill placing fifth. Smith finished second in the long jump. Cordasia Watkins was third in the shot put, and Morgan picked up fifth-place points in the discus.
Team events saw the Lady Panthers place second in the 4x100, thanks to the efforts of team members Watkins, Lennon, Smith and Shayla Rosson. Morgan, Watkins, Rosson and Katie Carroll teamed up to take third in the 4x200, while Strickland, Watkins, Carroll and Isabelle McGill finished third in the 4x400.
Ridgeland's 94 points was second only to Calhoun's winning total of 120. Cass scored 86 points to take third. Southeast Whitfield (65) edged out Gordon Lee (62.5) and Northwest Whitfield (62) for fourth place, while the rest of the standings included Coahulla Creek (51), North Murray (48), Heritage (38) and Adairsville (23).
The Lady Trojans picked up a victory in the pole vault as Ansley Dendy cleared 7-6.
Riley Shirley was second in the 100 hurdles. Tenslee Wilson took fourth place in that same event, while Shirley placed fifth in the triple jump.
Addie Triplett finished third in the 3200. Dendy, Madilyn Bailey, Lauren Dendy and Cora Fehr finished as runners-up in the 4x800 relay, while the team of Bailey, Ansley Dendy, Lauren Dendy and Maclain Chrnalogar took fourth in the 4x400.
As for Heritage, Harper Carstens cleared 5-0 to win the high jump with her teammate Zandy Burton in third. Avah Morrison was fourth in the shot put and Maliah McKibben was fourth in the 400, while Kylie Campbell placed fifth in the 400.
The Ridgeland boys got first-place points from Logan Montgomery in both the shot put and the discus. Montgomery won the shot put with a throw of 57-1.25, while he took discus honors at 159-4.25. Deavon Brown placed fifth in the discus.
Darrian Burks was runner-up in the 100. Henry Holden was fourth in the 300 hurdles, and Elijah Wood took third in the triple jump with Seth Wingo placing fifth.
Ridgeland was second in the 4x200 relay behind the team of Malachi Hutchinson, Braylon Pritchett, Aiden Russell and Flint Dempsey. Wingo, Burks, Maeniki Brown and Te'Sean Choice finished fourth in the 4x100, while Brown, Victor Gross, Chase Hickman and Jayvius Randolph was fourth in the 4x400.
And in the 4x800, the team of Gross, Holden, Isaac Woodall and Isaac Smith placed fifth.
Ridgeland amassed 78 points to take third place behind Calhoun (123.25) and Coahulla Creek (103.5). Cass (77.75) was fourth and Southeast Whitfield (72.5) was fifth.
Heritage (70) placed sixth overall, while the rest of the standings included Adairsville (56), Northwest Whitfield (50), Gordon Lee (41), North Murray (12) and Murray County (5).
The Generals had one event victory as Collin Black crossed the line in 52.66 to win the 400. Black, along with Justin Lee, Will Jones and Isaiah Bryant, were second in the 4x400, while Black also teamed with Grayson Stallings, Hyram Smartt and Chandler Bailey to take second in the 4x800.
Jones and Bailey were among those tied for second in the pole vault. Rhett McDonald was third in the discus and fourth in the shot put. Bryant placed fourth in the high jump, while Noah Lovell was fourth in the 300 hurdles.
The Trojans did not win any events, but got a second-place finish from Braxton Turnipseed in the 400, while Josh Underwood placed fifth in that same event. Underwood also took third in the long jump.
Justin Cruise was third in the shot put and Christian Howard was third in the high jump, while the 4x800 relay team of Penn Askew, Walker Johnson, Jackson Ellis and Carter Pullen finished in fourth.