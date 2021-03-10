It was an extremely successful season debut for the Ridgeland track team at Dalton on Tuesday.
While all individual results had yet to be reported, several Panthers set new personal records.
Headlining the list was Mecca Spear, who broke the Lady Panthers' all-time record in the shot put with a standing throw of 37-feet, 10.5-inches in her first high school meet. The throw is also currently the best in Georgia for a female Class AAAA athlete. She broke the previous mark of Kayla Wimpee (29-1.5) set back in 2016.
Jenna Morgan won long jump with at 14-1 and Koda O'Dell finished second in the 100 meters.
Logan Montgomery swept both throwing events, winning the shot put at 47-10 and the discus at 163-10. His discus throw broke his own school record, which he set as a freshman. He is also currently leading all of Class AAAA in both events for the 2021 season.
Nate Montgomery was second in the shot put, while King Mason swept the 100 and 200 meters.