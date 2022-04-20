The Ridgeland Lady Panthers finished third overall in the Region 7-AAAA track championships at Southeast Whitfield High School on Wednesday, while Heritage was one spot behind in fourth.
Ridgeland finished with 95 points, while Heritage collected 78 points. Central-Carroll, who enjoyed a big lead after Day 1, finished with 223 points. The Lady Lions were 99 points clear of runner-up Pickens (124).
The Lady Panthers won two events on Day 2 of the meet. Cordasia Watkins launched the shot put 35-feet, 6-inches on her final attempt to pick up a win, while Madison Lennon took first place in the 300 hurdles later in the day, crossing the line in a time of 51.12 seconds.
Amiya Smith finished runner-up in both the 100 (12.78) and the 200 (27.24), while Watkins, Smith, Lennon and Shayla Rosson teamed up to finish second in the 4x100 relay (53.57).
Jenna Morgan was third in the high jump (4-10), Lennon was fourth in the 100 hurdles (18.77), Maria Ronda was fifth in the 1600 (6:16), Olivia Middlebrooks placed sixth in the 100 hurdles (19.13), Annabel Hill was seventh in the high jump (4-6), and Ardeja Battle was seventh in the shot put (31-1.5), while Taylor Lambert finished eighth in the triple jump (27-9) and Ronda took eighth place in the 800 (3:03.16).
In addition, Ridgeland's 4x800 relay team of Camby Arthur, Haley Swearengin, Hayley Strickland and Chloe Tredy finished fifth (12:55).
The Lady Generals did not win any events on Wednesday, but got a second-place finish from Harper Carstens in the high jump (5-0). Avah Morrison, who won the discus on Tuesday, took third in the shot put (32-8.5) and Aaliyah Rodgers was third in the 200 (27.36) and fourth in the 100 (13.01).
Zandy Burton placed fourth in the 400 (1:05.47), while Caroline Hamilton was fourth in the high jump (4-8), fifth in the 100 hurdles (18.91) and fifth in the 300 hurdles (56.45). Placing eighth was Burton in the high jump (4-6), Lindsey Gibson in the shot put (29-7.5) and Kylie Campbell in the 800 (1:15.04).
The 4x100 relay team of Rodgers, Carstens, Campbell and Riley Kokinda also took fourth place (54.26).
In the boys' meet, Cedartown (202.5) held off Central (187) for the region title. Heritage (62.5) was third, followed by Pickens (60) and Ridgeland (47) in the top five.
Collin Black picked up a win for the Generals as he crossed the line in 52.68 to win the 400. Justin Lee was third in that same event (53.86), while Rhett McDonald finished third in the discus (120-2). Brandon Hamilton placed fourth in the 300 hurdles (42.85).
Chandler Bailey and Will Jones both cleared 9-6 in the pole vault. However, Bailey tied for fifth and Jones finished seventh based on the number of attempts. Grayson Stallings (2:18.15) and Black (2:20.09) placed sixth and eighth, respectively, in the 800, while Dylan Hodges was eighth in the discus (109-0).
The Generals' 4x100 relay team of Hamilton, Drew Bradley, Paxton McCrary and Isaiah Bryant finished sixth (48.28).
Ridgeland also collected one victory on Wednesday and, to no one's surprise, it was Logan Montgomery, whose winning discus throw of 171-5 was over 37 feet farther than his next closest competitor.
The Panthers' 4x100 team of Seth Wingo, Maeniki Brown, Te'Sean Choice and Darrian Burks finished in fourth place (46.42), while Henry Holden, Victor Gross, Destin Hoover and Isaac Smith earned sixth-place points in the 4x800 (10:20).
Individually, Choice was sixth in the 200 (24.61), Wingo was seventh in the 300 hurdles (45.28), Gross was seventh in the 400 (58.25) and Brown was eighth in the 400 (1:02.97).
The top four finishers in each event qualified for the state sectionals, which will be held at Central-Carroll on May 7.
Here is a list of the athletes from Ridgeland and Heritage that will be competing for spots in the state championships that day:
RIDGELAND GIRLS
Madison Lennon (4x100, 4x200, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Amiya Smith (4x100, 100, 200, long jump), Cordasia Watkins (4x100, shot put), Jenna Morgan (4x200, high jump), Shayla Rosson (4x100, 4x200), Isabelle McGill (4x200), Maria Ronda (3200)
HERITAGE GIRLS
Aaliyah Rodgers (4x100, 100, 200), Harper Carstens (4x100, high jump), Zandy Burton (4x400, 400), Kylie Campbell (4x100, 4x400), Avah Morrison (discus, shot put), Caroline Hamilton (high jump, pole vault), Riley Kokinda (4x100), Abby Scott (4x400), Maliah McKibben (4x400).
RIDGELAND BOYS
Logan Montgomery (discus, shot put), Seth Wingo (4x100), Maeniki Brown (4x100), Te'Sean Choice (4x100), Darrian Burks (4x100)
HERITAGE BOYS
Justin Lee (4x200, 4x400, 400), Collin Black (4x400, 400), Will Jones (4x200, 4x400), Drew Bradley (4x200), Paxton McCrary (4x200), Brandon Hamilton (300 hurdles), Rhett McDonald (discus), J.D. Black (high jump)