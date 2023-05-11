GHSA
AP-

The first day of the GHSA State Track and Field Championships is in the books and it was a day that Avah Morrison will never forget.

The Heritage junior, who finished third in Class AAAA in the discus last season, took the final two steps up the podium on Thursday as she claimed her first state title in the event.

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

