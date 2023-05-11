The first day of the GHSA State Track and Field Championships is in the books and it was a day that Avah Morrison will never forget.
The Heritage junior, who finished third in Class AAAA in the discus last season, took the final two steps up the podium on Thursday as she claimed her first state title in the event.
Morrison, the Catoosa County Girls' Co-Track Athlete of the Year in 2022, set a new personal record with a heave of 130-feet, 1-inch on her third attempt of the day. Morrison had three throws all surpass 126 feet. They were the longest three throws of anybody in the competition as none of her competitors reached the 126-foot mark.
Last year at the state meet, Morrison took third with a throw of 114-8.
She also competed in the shot put Thursday in Albany and earned sixth place with a throw of 36-7.5.
Two other Lady Generals competed on Day 1. Caroline Hamilton cleared 8-0 in the pole vault and Lexi Berry reached 4-10 in the high jump, though neither made it into the top eight to grab a podium spot.
The first day of competition was also the last day of competition for the Heritage boys as seven competitors took part in five events.
Rhett McDonald picked up sixth-place points in the discus with a throw of 141-0, though his best attempt in the shot put (44-7) was not enough to get on the podium.
J.D. Black, the defending state champion in the high jump, cleared 6-2 with his best jump on Thursday. He also made the podium as he tied for sixth place.
Tyler Cheatwood finished out of the top eight in the pole vault. His top height of the day was 10-6, while Grayson Stallings, Chase Dye, Hyrum Smartt and Will Riddell also missed the podium in the 4x800 after clocking a 9:01.27.
The team races for both the boys and the girls in Class AAAA were likely decided on Day 1.
The Westminster girls racked up 61 points on Thursday and hold a commanding 38-point lead over second-place North Oconee (23), while Pace Academy (26) is third. Morrison accounted for all 13 points for Heritage, who currently sits in seventh place.
On the boys' side, Starr's Mill posted 62.5 points and have opened up a huge lead over Westover (25.5) and Westminster (24.5). Heritage (5.5) is currently 17th overall.
TOSS SECOND IN LONG JUMP
There were no state champions from Catoosa or Walker County crowned in the Class AAA competition Thursday in Albany, but LaFayette's Tristan Toss came the closest.
The sophomore reached the 22-0 mark on his final attempt in the long jump. However, he would have to settle for second place as White County's Sean Hughes jumped 22-3 on his final attempt to take the state title by a mere three inches.
Gordon Lee thrower Madolynn Loyd, a past champion in Class A public, competed in her first Class AAA state meet on Thursday. She finished fifth in the discus with a toss of 113-11, while her longest shot put of the day (36-9) was good enough for sixth place. It also was a new personal best for her in the event.
Three other athletes made the podium on Thursday.
Gordon Lee's Conner Whitman set a new personal best of 13-0 in the pole vault, but had to settle for fifth place overall. Ringgold's Kishaun Taylor was seventh in the triple jump with a mark of 43-4, while LFO's Piper Brown cleared 5-0 in the girls' high jump to take eighth place.
LaFayette's Dylan Ballew competed in two events on Thursday. He topped out at 20-7 in the long jump and 42-4 in the triple jump. Gordon Lee's Jackson Biggs had a top height of 9-6 in the pole vault.
On the track, the Lady Ramblers' 4x800 team of Haynie Gilstrap, Naomi Thompson, Teara Snider and Madison Todd crossed the line in 11:34.57, while the Ridgeland boys' 4x200 team of Braylon Pritchett, Malachi Hutchinson, Te'Sean Choice and Darrian Burks finished in a time of 1:33.08. Neither team finished in the top eight.
Region 6-AAA champion Bremen leads the girls' standings in Class AAA with 25 points. Sandy Creek (23) is second, while White County (22.5) is third. Gordon Lee (7) is currently 13th in the standings, while LFO (1) is 23rd.
The Sandy Creek boys took the first day lead with 34 points, followed by Monroe Area (21) and Pike County (19.5). LaFayette (8) is in 15th place, Gordon Lee (3.5) sits in 21st, while Ringgold (2) is currently 26th in the standings.
Four more area teams still have athletes set to compete on Friday and Saturday.
Amiya smith, Madison Lennon, Marissa Moreland and Jamiah Lewis will run in the 4x100 for the Ridgeland girls. Smith will also compete in the 100 and Lennon will take part in the 300 hurdles. Meanwhile, Burks will race in the boys' 100 for the Panthers.
Todd will run in the girls' 3200 for LaFayette, while Tucker Henderson will compete for the Ramblers in the 1600 and the 3200 in the boys meet.
LFO will see Aubrey Medrano and Carlee Wilson line up for the girls' 100 hurdles, while Christina Gass will compete for the Lady Warriors in the 800.
Gordon Lee's Haley Hartman will also be on the track as she is in the field for the finals of the girls' 3200.