The Wingfoot Night of Champions was held this past Saturday night at the Griffin Track and Field facility on the campus of Georgia Tech.
The annual season-ending track meet brings together champions from the recent GHSA state meets, as well as some more of the top prep athletes from Georgia who are invited to the event based on performances during the spring.
Minimum standards in each event must also be met in order to gain a prestigious invite.
Five recent state champions from our local area participated.
Ridgeland senior Logan Montgomery had a very successful meet. The future Florida Gator and two-time state champion in the Class AAAA shot put and discus won the shot put title at the Night of Champions for a second consecutive year.
His winning throw was 57-feet, 5-inches, which edged out the best throw by Creekside's Josh Dare by two inches (57-3). Montgomery also had throws of 53-0.5 and 55-4.5, but fouled on his other attempt.
Moving on to the discus, Montgomery had two fouls and a throw of 136-8, but his longest throw of 179-3 earned him third place in the event. New Manchester's Seth Allen, representing the Retrain Track Club, won with a new-meet record throw of 195-10, while Dare finished second at 191-11.
Heritage's J.D. Black also took third place in the high jump. The Class AAAA state winner in the event, the junior topped out at 6-6. Ashriel Dixon (East Paulding) and Dylan Faulkner (unattached) both cleared 6-10, but Dixon claimed the title on fewest misses at the final height.
Gordon Lee had three of its female state champions compete at Wingfoot.
Senior Arilyn Lee, the Class A Public School shot put winner, had throws of 34-5 and 36-10.5 with a top throw of 37-8, which earned her seventh place. Douglas County's Skylar Soli, also representing Retrain Track Club, won with a throw of 45-4.25.
Sophomore state discus champion Madolyn Loyd had a best attempt of 113-6 and placed 13th. She also had throws of 102-0 and 92-11 with one foul. Greater Atlanta Christian's Alana Thomas took first place with a winning throw of 133-2.
Junior Ansley Dendy, the state pole vault champ in the classification, was unable to clear the initial starting height of 9-10 on her three attempts. Liv Bollenbacher, competing unattached, was the winner at 12-6.25.
