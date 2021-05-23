It was just over a week ago when Ridgeland's Logan Montgomery proved to be the best boys' shot put and discus thrower in all of Class AAAA.
Saturday night in Marietta, he proved to simply be the best in any classification, at least in the shot put.
At the Wingfoot Night of Champions meet at Marietta High School, an invitation-only event matching up individual state champions in all classifications across the state of Georgia, Montgomery put on a show for those in attendance.
He recorded a new all-time personal record in the event at 18.53 meters (60-feet, 9.5-inches) to win the event by 1.36 meters over Bryce Stanfield of Harrison High School. Stanfield's best throw was 16.89 meters (55-feet, 5-inches).
Montgomery's winning throw was over two feet farther than his state title-winning throw of 58-1.5 last Friday.
The Panther standout went on to compete in the discus later on Saturday night and set a school personal record with a throw of 169-11, which turned out to be 11 inches more than the 169-0 throw he had in winning the Class AAAA state title in Albany.
However, Montgomery would have to settle for fourth place in Marietta as three more competitors all surpassed 170-feet, led by rising New Manchester High School senior Seth Allen, who won the event at 177-5.
Montgomery was one of four Walker County athletes who participated in the Night of Champions as a trio of state champions from Class A Public School girls' team champion Gordon Lee also competed.
Recent graduate Kaylee Brown, on her way to compete at Kennesaw State University, finished fourth overall in the high jump at 5-4. Brown tied for the third-highest jump of the night, but finished fourth on the tiebreaker.
Jania Joseph of Statesboro High School won the event at 5-8.
Brown also competed in the pole vault and bettered her school and personal record with a vault of 11-3.75, beating her mark of 11-0, set in Albany last weekend. However, she tied with three other vaulters at 11-3.75 in Marietta and would eventually finish in ninth place after tiebreakers.
Saturday night's winner was Payton Phillips from Carrollton High School, a future Georgia Bulldog, who won the event at 13-0.25.
Shot put state champion Arilyn Lee saw her best throw on Saturday reach 36-1, but it was good for only 14th place in the field. Lee also threw the discus 117-6 and placed 13th, while rising sophomore Madolynn Loyd - one of only two rising sophomores in the field - finished 16th at 89-0. Loyd won the state title in her classification last weekend.
Dunwoody High School's Janae Profit swept both throwing events in Marietta. Profit won the shot put at 46-5 and took honors in the discus at 148-6. She will compete next year at the University of Virginia.