Last year, Logan Montgomery became the first Ridgeland Panther to ever win an individual state track and field championship. In fact, Montgomery won twice.
Twelve months later, the senior arrived at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany as the favorite to repeat in both the discus and the shot put...and that's exactly what he did.
The University of Florida signee took first place in the discus in the first session of the day on Thursday and came back later in the afternoon to win the shot put and close out his Ridgeland career with four individual Class AAAA state titles.
Montgomery actually fouled on four of his six attempts in the discus, but one throw was all he actually needed as his first attempt of the day traveled 175-feet, 9-inches. It turned out to be the best throw of the day by 24 feet.
His only other legal throw of the day travelled a mere 167-1, which still would have given him the state championship by 16 feet.
Then in the shot put, Montgomery had his best throw of the day on his final attempt as he wrapped up state title No. 4 with a throw of 56-7.5, giving him the top spot by more than seven feet.
His 20 points also gave Ridgeland a temporary tie for first place in the team standings with Marist after the completion of Day 1 of the meet. However, that will soon change as Montgomery is the only Panther in the boys' meet and he is not competing in any other events.
The only Ridgeland girl entered in any event at Class AAAA state, senior Cordasia Watkins, also had her best-ever showing at state as she threw the shot 36-4.5, giving her the fifth-place step on the podium. It is Watkins' only event in the state program.
That mark also broke the Ridgeland girls' school record of 35-9, previously set by Watkins, according to ga.milesplit.com.
Her four points put the Lady Panthers in a tie for 18th-place in the girls' team standings after Day 1.
