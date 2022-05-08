Ridgeland senior Logan Montgomery took another step towards repeating as state champion in both the shot put and the discus on Saturday with two impressive performances at the Class AAAA sectional meet at Central-Carroll High School.
The future Florida Gator opened the day in the discus and blew away the competition with a winning throw of 179-feet, 10-inches. It was over 36 feet longer than his next closest competitor and over 10 feet farther than his state championship winning throw last spring.
Later on in the shot put, Montgomery, who holds the nation's longest throw by a high schooler this year at 66-11, took first place at 60-1.25 on Saturday. He won Saturday's event by more than 11 feet and with a throw over two feet farther than what won him the state title in 2021.
Montgomery will be the only Ridgeland boy competing at state, while Cordasia Watkins will be the only Lady Panther in the competition. Watkins placed third in the shot put (34-0.75).
Heritage, who was also competing at Central-Carroll on Saturday, saw Harper Carstens tie for second place in the high jump (5-0). Saturday's winner also topped out at 5-0, but was declared the winner on a jump-off tiebreaker.
Avah Morrison earned second place in the discus (111-9), Caroline Hamilton placed fourth in the pole vault (7-6) and tied for fifth in the high jump (4-10), while the team of Abby Scott, Kylie Campbell, Maliah McKibben and Zandy Burton qualified eighth in the 4x800 (4:25.17).
The Generals will send three boys to the state meet.
J.D. Black placed third in the high jump (6-6), Rhett McDonald was fourth in the discus (137-7), and Collin Black was sixth in the 400 (50.80).
Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany will be the site for the Class AAAA State Championships, which will be held Thursday through Saturday of this upcoming week.
Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.