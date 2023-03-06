Logan Montgomery

University of Florida freshman and Ridgeland alum Logan Montgomery recently finished his first indoor season with the Gators. He won the Last Chance Meet at Florida, setting a facility-record in the process. He ended his indoor season with a season-best throw of 58-feet at the SEC Indoor Championships at Arkansas.

 Contributed

Ridgeland High alum Logan Montgomery just wrapped up a solid freshman indoor season with the University of Florida track and field team.

Competing in the shot put, Montgomery made his collegiate debut at the Clemson Invitational where he finished fifth with a throw of 17.10 meters (56-feet, 1.25-inches). Later, at the Razorback Invitational at Arkansas, he placed 11th at 17.40m (57-1).

Scott Herpst is sports editor for the Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga., and Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In