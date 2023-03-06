University of Florida freshman and Ridgeland alum Logan Montgomery recently finished his first indoor season with the Gators. He won the Last Chance Meet at Florida, setting a facility-record in the process. He ended his indoor season with a season-best throw of 58-feet at the SEC Indoor Championships at Arkansas.
Ridgeland High alum Logan Montgomery just wrapped up a solid freshman indoor season with the University of Florida track and field team.
Competing in the shot put, Montgomery made his collegiate debut at the Clemson Invitational where he finished fifth with a throw of 17.10 meters (56-feet, 1.25-inches). Later, at the Razorback Invitational at Arkansas, he placed 11th at 17.40m (57-1).
Back at Arkansas for the Tyson Invitational, Montgomery placed fifth with a throw of 17.43m (57-2.25) before a big day at Florida's Last Chance Meet where he set a facility record at 17.37m (57-0) to take first place.
Most recently at the SEC Indoor Championships back at Arkansas, he set a season-best mark of 17.75m (58-0), though the throw was only good enough for 10th place out of 21 competitors. However, of the five freshman that competed, Montgomery had the second-longest throw of the day.
While at Ridgeland, the 2022 graduate was the Ridgeland High School Vonn Bell Award winner and the Walker County Boys' Athlete of the Year as a senior. He won back-to-back shot put and discus titles at the GHSA Class AAAA state meet as a junior and again as a senior.
He closed out his high school career by winning the Night of Champions meet against the state winners from the other Georgia classifications and took third in the discus.
His shot put throw of 66-11.25 at a non GHSA-sanctioned meet last spring briefly served for a time as the longest throw in the nation by a high school athlete in 2022. He also holds the Ridgeland school record in both events.
