Day 1 of the Region 7-AAAA track championships in the books - the history books, that is.
Ridgeland senior Logan Montgomery put on a show in winning the region title in the shot put Tuesday at Southeast Whitfield.
Montgomery, who is already signed to throw at the University of Florida, stepped into the ring and launched a 65-foot, 2-inch heave on his very first attempt. The mark not only bettered Montgomery's own personal best and broke the Ridgeland school record, it now serves as the longest throw by a Georgia high school athlete in all classes so far this season.
That record had previously been held by Montgomery, who set the mark at 60-0 during the recent Gordon Lee Invitational.
His winning throw on Tuesday is also now the second-longest throw for a high schooler in the nation this spring.
Montgomery ended up winning the region title by more than 14-feet over Cedartown's Patrick Gardner, whose own best throw of 51-0 would have given him the region crown by more than six feet had Montgomery not been in the field.
The future Gator also had throws of 64-11 and 62-2.5. His final throw of the day went 67-5, which would have been the top throw in the nation had he not fouled.
He is the overwhelming favorite to win the boys' region discus title on Day 2 of the meet on Wednesday.
His fellow Panther senior Cade Dunn, recently cleared to compete after an ACL injury suffered during football season, placed sixth in the event (44-0).
Ridgeland scored points in three other events on Tuesday.
The team of Braylon Pritchett, Te'Sean Choice, Aiden Russell and Malachi Hutchinson placed sixth in the 4x200 relay (1:39.31). The team of Victor Gross, Chase Hickman, Maeniki Brown and Henry Holden was sixth in the 4x400 (3:50), while John Hill was seventh in the high jump (5-8).
A tight battle at the high jump pit saw Northwest's Silas Griffin and Heritage's J.D. Black both clear 6-6, although both jumpers missed all three attempts at 6-8.
However, Griffin cleared 6-6 on his first attempt and took first place on the tiebreaker, as Black needed two tries to clear the bar.
In the 4x400, the Generals' team of Justin Lee, Will Jones, Isaiah Bryant and Collin Black finished second (3:38), while the 4x200 team of Lee, Jones, Drew Bradley and Paxton McCrary placed third (1:36.61).
Cedartown holds a 67-63 lead over Central-Carroll in the race for the team championship. The rest of the standings after the first day include Pickens at 23 points, followed by Heritage (22), Northwest Whitfield (21), Ridgeland (21) and Southeast Whitfield (15).
In the girls' meet, Amiya Smith jumped 15-9 to win the long jump title for the Lady Panthers.
Isabelle McGill, Jenna Morgan, Shayla Rosson and Madison Lennon were fourth in the 4x200 relay (1:58.38). The team of McGill, Katie Carroll, Chloe Tredy and Hayley Strickland placed fifth in the 4x400 (4:58), while Maria Ronda was fifth in the 3200 (13:29).
The Heritage girls also picked up a victory on Tuesday as Avah Morrison threw the discus 110-4 on her last attempt to win the event. Abby Scott (93-9) was sixth.
Scott, Kylie Campbell, Maliah McKibben and Zandy Burton teamed up to finish runner-up in the 4x400 (4:38), while Caroline Hamilton was third in the pole vault (7-6).
In the girls' standings, the fight is for second place as Heritage currently has 27 points to lead Cedartown (23,) Ridgeland (23), Pickens (22), Northwest (19) and Southeast (19). However, Central-Carroll has already run away from the rest of the field with 86 points.